Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S
·1 min read
Realkredit Danmark A/S
Realkredit Danmark A/S

To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9622






23 March 2022

Company Announcement No 30/2022

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as at Friday 18 March 2022. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.

Yours sincerely

The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments


