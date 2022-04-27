U.S. markets open in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,203.50
    +33.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,497.00
    +337.00 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,109.25
    +93.25 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.50
    +9.30 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.89
    +0.19 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.70
    -5.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    +0.15 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    -0.0035 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.46
    +3.44 (+12.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2578
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9680
    +0.7580 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,020.12
    -1,335.06 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.41
    -37.46 (-3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,457.43
    +71.24 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S
·1 min read
Realkredit Danmark A/S
Realkredit Danmark A/S

To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9622






27 April 2022

Company Announcement No 41/2022

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as at Friday 22 April 2022. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.

Yours sincerely

The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments


Recommended Stories