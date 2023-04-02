Breakeven On The Horizon For Ai-Media Technologies Limited (ASX:AIM)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Ai-Media Technologies Limited's (ASX:AIM) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Ai-Media Technologies Limited provides technology-driven captioning, transcription, and translation products and services in Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The AU$61m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a AU$4.9m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$3.7m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Ai-Media Technologies will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Ai-Media Technologies, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$1.5m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 120% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Ai-Media Technologies' upcoming projects, but, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Ai-Media Technologies currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

