Breakeven On The Horizon For Ai-Media Technologies Limited (ASX:AIM)

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Ai-Media Technologies Limited's (ASX:AIM) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Ai-Media Technologies Limited provides technology-driven captioning, transcription, and translation products and services in Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The AU$61m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a AU$4.9m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$3.7m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Ai-Media Technologies will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

See our latest analysis for Ai-Media Technologies

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Ai-Media Technologies, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$1.5m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 120% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Ai-Media Technologies' upcoming projects, but, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Ai-Media Technologies currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Ai-Media Technologies to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Ai-Media Technologies' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key aspects you should further examine:

  1. Valuation: What is Ai-Media Technologies worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Ai-Media Technologies is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Ai-Media Technologies’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

