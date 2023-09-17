Breakeven On The Horizon For Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a CA$30m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$33m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Alithya Group's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 6 of the Canadian IT analysts is that Alithya Group is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of CA$6.9m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 125% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Alithya Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Alithya Group currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Alithya Group's case is 70%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

