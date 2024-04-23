Breakeven On The Horizon For Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Angi Inc. connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. On 31 December 2023, the US$1.0b market-cap company posted a loss of US$31m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Angi will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Angi is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 American Interactive Media and Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$30m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 54% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Angi's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Angi currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Angi's case is 47%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

