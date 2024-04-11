Breakeven On The Horizon For Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. On 30 December 2023, the US$481m market-cap company posted a loss of US$135m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Aveanna Healthcare Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 American Healthcare analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of US$9.9m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 117%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Aveanna Healthcare Holdings is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

