Breakeven On The Horizon For Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Biofrontera Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BFRI) future prospects. Biofrontera Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$640k and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$14m, the US$14m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Biofrontera's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 2 of the American Pharmaceuticals analysts is that Biofrontera is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$82k in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 66% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Biofrontera's upcoming projects, however, take into account that by and large a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Biofrontera has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making pharma, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

