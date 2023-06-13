Breakeven On The Horizon For Catapult Group International Limited (ASX:CAT)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Catapult Group International Limited's (ASX:CAT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Catapult Group International Limited develops and sells wearable tracking and analytics solutions in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. On 31 March 2023, the AU$240m market-cap company posted a loss of US$31m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Catapult Group International's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Catapult Group International is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 Australian Electronic analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$2.5m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 70%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Catapult Group International given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 18% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

