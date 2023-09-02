Breakeven On The Horizon For Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited's (LON:CGH) future prospects. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The UK£45m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$8.6m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Chaarat Gold Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the British Metals and Mining analysts is that Chaarat Gold Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$10m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 62%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Chaarat Gold Holdings' upcoming projects, but, take into account that generally metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Chaarat Gold Holdings currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Chaarat Gold Holdings' case is 65%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

