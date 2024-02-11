Breakeven On The Horizon For Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CTXR) future prospects. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. The US$105m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$34m on 30 September 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Citius Pharmaceuticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Citius Pharmaceuticals is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Pharmaceuticals analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$1.2m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 57% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Citius Pharmaceuticals given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that typically pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Citius Pharmaceuticals has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making pharma, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

