Breakeven On The Horizon For Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CURA)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CURA) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. The CA$3.8b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$370m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$457m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Curaleaf Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 17 of the Canadian Pharmaceuticals analysts is that Curaleaf Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$31m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 83% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Curaleaf Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that generally pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Curaleaf Holdings currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Curaleaf Holdings' case is 48%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

