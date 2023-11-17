Breakeven On The Horizon For GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at GreenPower Motor Company Inc.'s (CVE:GPV) future prospects. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. With the latest financial year loss of US$15m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$14m, the CA$99m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on GreenPower Motor's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

GreenPower Motor is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 Canadian Machinery analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of US$19m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 94% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving GreenPower Motor's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. GreenPower Motor currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in GreenPower Motor's case is 45%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

