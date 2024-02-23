Breakeven On The Horizon For Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY)

Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Harmoney Corp Limited provides online secured and unsecured personal loans in Australia and New Zealand. The AU$54m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$7.6m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Harmoney's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Harmoney, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of AU$777k in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 70% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Harmoney given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Harmoney currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

