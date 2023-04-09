Breakeven On The Horizon For Kleos Space S.A. (ASX:KSS)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Kleos Space S.A.'s (ASX:KSS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Kleos Space S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of the space enabled, radio frequency (RF), geospatial intelligence, and data products in Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, and the United States. On 31 December 2022, the AU$21m market-cap company posted a loss of €7.3m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Kleos Space's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the Australian Professional Services analysts is that Kleos Space is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of €4.9m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 79% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Kleos Space given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Kleos Space is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Kleos Space's case is 48%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

