Breakeven On The Horizon For Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Nephros, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NEPH) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Nephros, Inc. engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The US$20m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$4.6m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$1.7m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Nephros' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Nephros is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Consumer Durables analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$649k in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 96% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Nephros given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Nephros currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

