Breakeven On The Horizon For Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Paladin Energy Ltd's (ASX:PDN) future prospects. Paladin Energy Limited develops, explores for, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. With the latest financial year loss of US$27m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$28m, the AU$2.0b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Paladin Energy's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 6 industry analysts covering Paladin Energy, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$31m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 90% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Paladin Energy's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that generally an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 24% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

