Breakeven On The Horizon For Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL)

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Societal CDMO, Inc., a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. On 31 December 2022, the US$101m market-cap company posted a loss of US$20m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Societal CDMO's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 5 of the American Pharmaceuticals analysts is that Societal CDMO is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$3.3m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 76% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Societal CDMO's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that typically pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Societal CDMO is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Societal CDMO's case is 64%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

