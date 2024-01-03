Breakeven On The Horizon For Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The US$6.2m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$11m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$7.0m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Tenax Therapeutics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Tenax Therapeutics, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$35m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 58% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Tenax Therapeutics' upcoming projects, but, take into account that by and large a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 1.5% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

