Breakeven On The Horizon For Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The US$1.6b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$154m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$169m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Udemy's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 12 of the American Consumer Services analysts is that Udemy is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$50m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 62% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Udemy given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Udemy currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

