Breakeven On The Horizon For WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. WideOpenWest, Inc. provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The US$606m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$2.5m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$152m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is WideOpenWest's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 6 industry analysts covering WideOpenWest, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$11m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 82% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving WideOpenWest's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. WideOpenWest currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

