Breakeven Is Near for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Bausch Health Companies Inc.'s (NYSE:BHC) future prospects. Bausch Health Companies Inc. operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. On 31 December 2023, the US$3.9b market-cap company posted a loss of US$592m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Bausch Health Companies will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Bausch Health Companies is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 American Pharmaceuticals analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$220m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 110%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Bausch Health Companies' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that generally pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Bausch Health Companies currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

