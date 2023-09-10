Breakeven Is Near for GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse GFL Environmental Inc.'s (TSE:GFL) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. The CA$16b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CA$267m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$416m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on GFL Environmental's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

GFL Environmental is bordering on breakeven, according to the 12 Canadian Commercial Services analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of CA$60m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 120% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for GFL Environmental given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with GFL Environmental is its debt-to-equity ratio of 111%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

