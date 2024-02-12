Breakeven Is Near for IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at IQGeo Group plc's (LON:IQG) future prospects. IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software for the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The UK£234m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of UK£913k and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£963k leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which IQGeo Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Check out our latest analysis for IQGeo Group

According to the 2 industry analysts covering IQGeo Group, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of UK£4.4m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 89% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for IQGeo Group given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that IQGeo Group has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of IQGeo Group which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at IQGeo Group, take a look at IQGeo Group's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is IQGeo Group worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether IQGeo Group is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on IQGeo Group’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.