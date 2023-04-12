Breakeven Is Near for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Quotient Technology Inc.'s (NYSE:QUOT) future prospects. Quotient Technology Inc. operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. On 31 December 2022, the US$317m market-cap company posted a loss of US$77m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Quotient Technology's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Quotient Technology is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Media analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$11m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 126% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Quotient Technology given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 29% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

