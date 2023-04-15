Breakeven Is Near for Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Silver X Mining Corp.'s (CVE:AGX) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The CA$66m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$9.2m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Silver X Mining will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering Silver X Mining, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$6.1m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 106% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Silver X Mining given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that by and large a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 4.7% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

