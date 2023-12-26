Breakeven Is Near for Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Wisr Limited's (ASX:WZR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Wisr Limited engages in the lending business in Australia. On 30 June 2023, the AU$45m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$13m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Wisr's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Wisr is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Consumer Finance analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$3.4m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 65% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

ASX:WZR Earnings Per Share Growth December 26th 2023

Underlying developments driving Wisr's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Wisr currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

