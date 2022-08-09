Breakfast Cereal Market size of US$ 50120 million by 2028 | with Impact of domestic and global market Top players 2022: consumption by country, structure, Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth

Proficient Market Insights

PUNE, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global " Breakfast Cereal Market " research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. global Breakfast Cereal market size is estimated to be worth US$ 42180 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 50120 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Breakfast cereals are available in different variety, but the essential ingredient is grains. Commonly used grains include oats, rice, barley, wheat, and corn. Few hot cereals such as oatmeal does not comprise any other ingredient while other variants may include coloring agents, yeast, salts, minerals, vitamins, sweeteners, and food preservatives.

Breakfast Cereal Market Report Contains:

Complete overview of the global Breakfast Cereal Market

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Breakfast Cereal markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of Breakfast Cereal market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Breakfast Cereal market and current trends in the enterprise

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. General Mills, Kellogg, PepsiCo, Post Holdings, Nature Foods Company, Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Carman's Fine Foods, Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW), Family Cereal, Marico, MCKEE FOODS, Nature's Path Foods, The Jordans & Ryvita Company, TreeHouse Foods

Breakfast Cereal Market Segmentation:

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Breakfast Cereal market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Breakfast Cereal landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.



Changing breakfast habits and demographics across the emerging economies have been acting as the major growth drivers for global demand of breakfast cereals. The increasing preference of western dietary patterns has further led to the growth of global breakfast cereals market in the recent past. The wide assortment of alternative breakfast items specific to every region and inexpensive breakfast options may create obstacles for the growth of the market. The breakfast cereals market has an opportunity to grow tremendously due to the ongoing product innovation in the flavors and inclusion organic ingredients in breakfast cereals.

This report focuses on Breakfast Cereal volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Breakfast Cereal market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

Global Breakfast Cereal Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

global Breakfast Cereal market size is estimated to be worth US$ 42180 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 50120 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Breakfast Cereal Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Type

Hot Cereals

Ready-to-Eat Cereals

Segment by Application

Supermarket

E-Commerce

Convenience Store

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Breakfast Cereal Market:

General Mills

Kellogg

PepsiCo

Post Holdings

Nature Foods Company

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Carman's Fine Foods

Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW)

Family Cereal

Marico

MCKEE FOODS

Nature's Path Foods

The Jordans & Ryvita Company

TreeHouse Foods

