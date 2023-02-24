U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

Breakfast Cereals Market Growth [2023-2030] | Industry Share, Demand, and Future Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in breakfast cereals market are Kellogg Company, Nestle, PepsiCo, Bagrrys India Limited, Marico Limited, Attune Foods, LLC, B&G Foods, Tree House Foods, General Mills and many more

Pune, India, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for low-calorie breakfast and convenient breakfast options is propelling the growth for breakfast says Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled “Breakfast Cereals Market Size, Share and Global Trend, and Geography Forecast till 2030”. Increasing the production of breakfast cereal with healthy and exotic ingredients is fostering the growth of the global cereal market.

Breakfast cereals are a popular type of food consumed in the morning as part of breakfast. They are usually made from grains, such as oats, wheat, rice, or corn, and are often fortified with vitamins and minerals. Breakfast cereals can be served with milk, yogurt, or fruit, and can be eaten hot or cold.

Breakfast cereals are a popular breakfast food made from processed grains and often fortified with vitamins and minerals. They come in a wide variety of flavors and textures and can be consumed with milk or yogurt.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/breakfast-cereals-market-100535

Some of the leading players operating in the global market include:

  • Kellogg Company

  • Nestle

  • PepsiCo

  • Bagrrys India Limited

  • Marico Limited

  • Attune Foods, LLC

  • B&G Foods

  • Tree House Foods

  • General Mills

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2019 – 2021

Forecast Year

2023 – 2030

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Geography

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2020 to 2029

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to fuel Demand for The Global Market

Breakfast cereals are mainly breakfast foods that comprise cereals grains and ingredients such as wheat, barley, oats, millets, and others. The cereal products were earlier limited to only western countries but now the cereals breakfast market is witnessing high growth in other regions too, owing to the rising number of diet or health-conscious consumers around the globe. Rising incidences of chronic diseases are projected to fuel demand for low-calorie and healthy breakfast options, which in turn is predicted to boost the global breakfast cereals market during the forecast period.

Increasing product launches by leading companies comprising of healthy and exotic ingredients such as oats, flax seeds, and chia seeds are propelling the growth for the global breakfast cereals market in the forthcoming year. In addition, increasing demand for breakfast cereals in the production of infant food is predicted to contribute positively to the growth of the breakfast cereals market. Nevertheless, problems faced by manufacturers in sourcing or procurement of raw materials for breakfast cereal along with high procurement prices are likely to hamper the growth of breakfast cereals market during the forecast period.

Further, the rising demand for gluten-free products along with growing commodity prices is further expected to obstruct the growth of the breakfast cereals market.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/breakfast-cereals-market-100535

Nestle unveils NESPLUS

Nestle India launched NESPLUS, a variety of healthy and nutritious breakfast cereals with a unique combination of whole grain and multigrain. The breakfast comes in four multigrain variants, Choco- Burst Fillows, Kokos, Nutty Honey Granola and Strawberry-Burst Fillows. The new rage of NESPLUS is predicted to fuel demand among health-conscious consumers, owing to the presence of Calcium, Vitamin D, Iron, B-Vitamins, Fiber and Folic Acid in the wholegrain breakfast cereals.

Various key companies are teaming up to launch new products. For instance, in 2019, two prominent brands of the United States, Post Consumer Brands and Hostess Brands, teamed up to offer Hostess Honey Bun and Hostess Donettes in tiny and sweet breakfast cereal forms. The launch of a variety of healthy breakfast cereals by companies is propelling the growth for the global breakfast cereals market.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

  • Hot Cereal

  • RTE (ready-to-eat) Cereals

By Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

  • Convenience Stores

  • Online Retail

  • Specialty Retailers

  • Others

By Geography

North America to Dominate the Global Market

Geographically, the global breakfast cereals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is predicted to lead the global breakfast cereals market during the forecast period, owing to rising health concerns in the American population which is resulting in a major shift in diet preferences and hence increasing the acceptance of healthy foods. Rising demand for low-calorie or low-fat diets due to rising cases of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes across North American countries is further projected to boost the breakfast cereal market in the region.

The breakfast cereal market in Asia Pacific is projected to rise at a significant rate, owing to the rapidly growing population in the region along with increasing adoption of western lifestyle by the Asian population. Widespread of promotional strategy adopted by breakfast cereal manufacturers and distributors across Asia Pacific is further predicted to propel growth for the breakfast cereals market in the forthcoming year.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/breakfast-cereals-market-100535

Read Related Insights:

Vitamin A Market Size, Share & Analysis Forecast, 2023-2030

Apple Juice Market Size, Share and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030

Cheese Powder Market Size, Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


