Breakfast Launch Event of the Singapore Fund Directors Association (SFDA)

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuesday May 10th, 2022, saw the breakfast launch event of the Singapore Fund Directors Association (SFDA) a new body, established to create and support an ecosystem within Singapore's financial industry for investment fund directors.

Martin O&#39;Regan, Chairman SFDA
Martin O'Regan, Chairman SFDA
Mr Lim Cheng Khai, Executive Director of Financial Markets Development at MAS
Mr Lim Cheng Khai, Executive Director of Financial Markets Development at MAS

This was the SFDA's first in person event to a capacity crowd of fund industry professionals, including representatives from the Singapore Institute of Directors (SID), Investment Management Association of Singapore (IMAS), Singapore Venture Capital Association (SVCA), Singapore Fund Administrators Association (SFAA) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The launch was an opportunity to unveil the initiatives and goals of the SFDA which were well received and encouraged by the audience. According to SFDA Chairman, Martin O'Regan "SFDA encourages continuous professional development in the financial services sector with adaptability and decisiveness. Now is the time to build a network of informed and experienced individuals working in governance and oversight roles to facilitate greater collaboration within the investment funds ecosystem as well as career development opportunities".

The SFDA intends to support fund directors in Singapore by enhancing the capacity and competency of the fiduciary talent pool which will be accomplished by providing a platform for personal development, exchange of information and learning, and building a network for SFDA members.

The keynote speech was delivered by Mr Lim Cheng Khai, Executive Director of the Financial Markets Development Department at MAS.

In his speech, Mr. Lim notes "As our asset management and onshore funds ecosystem continues to grow, it is important to nurture a pool of qualified fund directors and independent fiduciaries. This will foster robust corporate governance in Singapore-domiciled fund vehicles. These Fund Directors will provide stewardship and oversight to minimise principal-agent conflicts between fund managers and service providers. SFDA's leadership is key to supporting fund directors' professional development and training and advocate best practices to raise governance standards and accountability."

"The launch of SFDA's suite of training modules and certification serves as an important building block to expand the knowledge and skills of fund directors. MAS will continue to support SFDA in its effort to provide training and accreditation for fund directors in Singapore."

The head of training at SFDA, Nicholas Huras presented the training agenda and various modules that are available to members, and Mr Jon Robinson, of the membership committee presented the various categories of membership.

The event was capped off with a lively panel discussion on governance trends in Singapore and other major fund domiciles. The panel members were Mr Fumin Feng - Deputy Director (MAS), Emily Low - Director, Atlas Asia Law Corporation, Steve Knabl - COO & Managing Partner, Swiss-Asia, and Robert Grome - Vice-Chairman SFDA (Moderator).

SFDA is open for sign up for memberships and training, more information can be found on the SFDA website www.sfda.com.sg. or please contact: membership@sfda.com.sg

Sponsors for the event: Principium Consulting and Solas.

Media Contact: Martin O'Regan
Phone: +65 9756 8007
Email: martin@sfda.com.sg
Company: Singapore Fund Directors Association (SFDA)
Website: www.sfda.com.sg

Singapore Fund Directors Association (SFDA)
Singapore Fund Directors Association (SFDA)

SOURCE Singapore Fund Directors Association (SFDA)

