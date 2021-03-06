U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,841.94
    +73.47 (+1.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,496.30
    +572.16 (+1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,920.15
    +196.68 (+1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,192.21
    +45.29 (+2.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.28
    +2.45 (+3.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,698.20
    -2.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    -0.17 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1916
    -0.0063 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    +0.0040 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3834
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.3600
    +0.3840 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,710.14
    -309.40 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.93
    +39.75 (+4.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,630.52
    -20.36 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,864.32
    -65.78 (-0.23%)
     

BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages APA Corporation f/k/a Apache Corporation Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – APA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Rosen Law Firm PA
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, March 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of APA Corporation f/k/a Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) between September 7, 2016 and March 13, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 26, 2021.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Apache securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Apache class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2040.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 26, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Apache intentionally used unrealistic assumptions regarding the amount and composition of available oil and gas in Alpine High; (2) Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to safely and/or economically drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported; (3) these misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the value of the Company’s operations in the Permian Basin; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Apache class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2040.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bank Stock Rally Shows Few Signs of Faltering Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank stocks are on a tear this year, boosted by reopening optimism as the vaccine rolls out across the U.S.Investors are betting that more lending, more deals and more consumer spending are yet to come. The potential for fresh stimulus and infrastructure and other massive projects should lift their shares. Even so, while higher yields in a low-interest-rate environment are good for banks, sharp jumps have rattled global markets this week.The KBW Bank Index has surged 21% this year as some of the biggest banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. posted double-digit gains.Analysts have turned increasingly bullish on the sector. Goldman Sachs called out regional banks in particular -- up 31% -- as likely to outperform with a steeper yield curve, more lending and a shift toward higher capital returns. Raymond James said discussions with bank executives supported a bullish stance on the stocks, as liquidity and government stimulus support positive credit trends.Passing Storm“These stocks have had a great run year-to-date,” RBC analyst Gerard Cassidy said in a phone interview. “If you’re looking at them over the next 12 to 18 months, they’re still reaping meaningful upside.” Earlier this week, he highlighted good credit trends, noting that U.S. banks had prepared for a major credit storm and instead, maneuvered through a mild one.Some research firms lifted earnings estimates and price targets. Morgan Stanley’s Ken Zerbe raised share price forecasts by 9% on average for midcap banks and expects to see a small impact on earnings per share to start and accelerate over time. He increased Signature Bank’s stock target by 30% and SVB Financial Group’s by 11%.Wells Fargo & Co. analyst Mike Mayo asked, “what’s not to like?” when it comes to bank stocks, highlighting three turning points:November’s news about the efficacy of Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine.The Federal Reserve allowing for more stock buybacks in December.January’s Georgia Senate elections, which paved the way for more government stimulus.Even so, the rally isn’t flawless and there are reasons for some caution.The main bank index shifted from gains to losses and back again on Friday, after a better-than-expected jobs report bolstered confidence in the economy, closing up 1.7% as wrangling over stimulus continued, while yields on 10-year Treasuries touched 1.6%. Higher rates allow banks to charge more to borrowers, boosting lending margins on products from credit cards to mortgagesIf interest rates head too high, investors will start to worry about the impact on companies and consumers. Plus, there are concerns about still-tepid lending, with demand yet to materialize as the financial system remains awash in liquidity.New RivalsAnd banks face ever-tougher competition from both established and emerging fintech companies. JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon pointed to Walmart Inc.’s financial technology plans when asked this week about the competitive environment.Another pitfall could be the wobbly values in commercial real estate, a big profit contributor for smaller banks. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress Feb. 23 he’s keeping an eye on commercial property because of the banking system’s exposure. Prices “appear susceptible to sharp declines, particularly if the pace of distressed transactions picks up or, in the longer term, the pandemic leads to permanent changes in demand,” the Fed said in a Feb. 19 report.“There will be a point when banks overshoot the broader market,” RBC’s Cassidy warned. “There was an expression 20-plus years ago, where it would be bank ‘heaven’ if the banks traded at market multiples and that clearly was an overstep for people who believed that at the time. Should that reappear in this cycle, that’s when it’s overdone.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Will House Democrats come together to pass $1.9T COVID stimulus bill?

    Former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah and former adviser to Kamala Harris Sarah Norman react to the bill passing the Senate and weigh in on N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's political future.

  • Stellantis to distribute its stake in Faurecia to shareholders

    Stellantis on Thursday announced distribution of the stake it still holds in auto parts maker Faurecia to its shareholders. Stellantis shareholders will decide on the distribution of the shares and up to 308 million euros ($368.46 million) raised from a previous equity sale in Faurecia, in a meeting on March 8, the group said in a statement. The stake in Faurecia was previously held by the former PSA, which merged with Fiat Chrysler (FCA) earlier this year to create Stellantis, the world's fourth largest car maker.

  • Tech Stocks Lose $1.6 Trillion in Worst Streak in Six Months

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq 100 Index capped a third straight week of declines that has shaved off $1.6 trillion in market value from high-flying technology stocks amid a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.The slump eased Friday as the benchmark rose alongside the S&P 500 Index, gaining 1.6%. Still, the Nasdaq ended the week 1.9% lower, marking the longest streak of declines since September.“Higher interest rates make valuations tougher for technology stocks, but that’s OK because valuations have become excessive anyway,” said Matt Maley, chief strategist at Miller, Tabak + Co. “This correction will take some froth off of valuations. It was about time. They can’t go up and up and up forever.”Despite the selloff, valuations for technology stocks are still hovering above average levels. The price to earnings ratio for the Nasdaq 100 is around 27 times, well above the five-year average of about 21. At its peak in 2020, it was 30 times.Software companies Okta Inc. and DocuSign Inc. were among top decliners, each dropping more than 20% in the past three weeks, while other non-tech components of the Nasdaq 100, such as Tesla Inc. and Peloton Interactive Inc., also fell.A spike in U.S. Treasury yields and the prospect of higher inflation has unsettled the stock market and helped trigger a selloff in the index, which advanced nearly 50% in 2020.Read more: Treasury Yields Jolted to Fresh One-Year High by Stronger JobsFor Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab, while growth prospects for tech stocks remain largely unchanged, a reckoning was long in the making.“Tech has basically been the leading sector for a decade,” he said. “Without a doubt the sector looks inflated, and it had the most room to give up, especially now that people are concerned about inflation.”BTIG Chief Equity and Derivatives Strategist Julian Emanuel said the slump in technology stocks in recent weeks is part of the transition to value from growth. He anticipates value will lead growth throughout 2021 and sees the Nasdaq 100 performing in line with or modestly trailing the market.(Updates share price moves throughout and chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • To get the next stimulus check, you may need to hustle with your taxes

    The bill that passed the Senate makes payments harder to get. Your tax return might help.

  • Joe Biden's stimulus check changes: Do you still qualify for $1,400?

    To win Senate passage, Biden agreed to make millions ineligible for the third checks.

  • Getting A Third Covid-19 Stimulus Check Just Got Tougher — But You Might Still Influence How Big Yours Is

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • Elon Musk Loses $27 Billion as Historic Wealth Gains Unravel

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk set records last year for one of the fastest streaks of wealth accumulation in history. The reversal is underway, and it’s steep.The Tesla Inc. chief executive officer lost $27 billion since Monday as shares of the automaker tumbled in the selloff of tech stocks. His $156.9 billion net worth still places him No. 2 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, but he’s now almost $20 billion behind Jeff Bezos, who he topped just last week as world’s richest person.Musk’s tumble only underscores the hard-to-fathom velocity of his ascent. Tesla shares soared 743% in 2020, boosting the value of his stake and unlocking billions of dollars in options through his historic “moonshot” compensation package.His gains accelerated into the new year. In January, he unseated Bezos as the world’s richest person. Musk’s fortune peaked later that month at $210 billion, according to the index, a ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest people.Consistent quarterly profits, the election of President Joe Biden with his embrace of clean technologies and enthusiasm from retail investors fueled the company’s rise, but for some, its swelling valuation was emblematic of an unsustainable frothiness in tech. The Nasdaq 100 Index fell for the third straight week on Friday, its longest streak of declines since September.Bitcoin InvestmentMusk’s fortune hasn’t been solely subject to the forces buffeting the tech industry. His net worth has risen and slumped recently in tandem with the price of Bitcoin. Tesla disclosed last month it had added $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Musk’s fortune took a $15 billion hit two weeks later after he mused on twitter that the prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies “do seem high.”Extreme volatility has roiled many of the world’s biggest fortunes this year. Asia’s once-richest person, Chinese bottled-water tycoon Zhong Shanshan, relinquished the title to Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani last month after losing more than $22 billion in a matter of days.Read more: Ambani Again Richest Asian as China’s Zhong Down $22 BillionQuicken Loans Inc. Chairman Dan Gilbert’s net worth surged by $25 billion on Monday after his mortgage lender Rocket Cos. was said to be the next target of Reddit day traders. His fortune has since fallen by almost $24 billion. Alphabet Inc. co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page are among the biggest gainers on the index this year. They’ve each added more than $13 billion to their fortunes since Jan. 1.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman: Something's ‘radically wrong’ if you’re getting a tax refund

    Personal finance guru Suze Orman said the receipt of a tax refund indicates "something's radically wrong," since the money returned to filers could otherwise have accrued value over the period it stood in the government's possession.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Never say that one person makes no difference. This past Thursday, stocks tumbled, bonds surged, and investors started taking inflationary risks seriously – all because one guy said what he thinks. Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, held a press conference at which he gave both the good and the bad. He stated, again, his belief that the COVID vaccination program will allow a full reopening of the economy, and that we’ll see a resurgence in the job market. That’s the good news. The bad news, we’ll also likely see consumer prices go up in the short term – inflation. And when inflation starts rising, so do interest rates – and that’s when stocks typically slide. We’re not there yet, but the specter of it was enough this past week to put serious pressure on the stock markets. However, as the market retreat has pushed many stocks to rock-bottom prices, several Wall Street analysts believe that now may be the time to buy in. These analysts have identified three tickers whose current share prices land close to their 52-week lows. Noting that each is set to take back off on an upward trajectory, the analysts see an attractive entry point. Not to mention each has earned a Moderate or Strong Buy consensus rating, according to TipRanks database. Alteryx (AYX) We’ll start with Alteryx, an analytic software company based in California that takes advantage of the great changes brought by the information age. Data has become a commodity and an asset, and more than ever, companies now need the ability to collect, collate, sort, and analyze reams of raw information. This is exactly what Alteryx’s products allow, and the company has built on that need. In Q4, the company reported net income of 32 cents per share on $160.5 million in total revenues, beating consensus estimates. The company reported good news on the liquidity front, too, with $1 billion in cash available as of Dec 31, up 2.5% the prior year. In Q4, operating cash flow reached $58.5 million, crushing the year-before figure of $20.7 million. However, investors were wary of the lower-than-expected guidance. The company forecasted a range of between $104 million to $107 million in revenue, compared to $119 million analysts had expected. The stock tumbled 16% after the report. That was magnified by the general market turndown at the same time. Overall, AYX is down ~46% over the past 52 months. Yet, the recent sell-off could be an opportunity as the business remains sound amid these challenging times, according to 5-star analyst Daniel Ives, of Wedbush. “We still believe the company is well positioned to capture market share in the nearly ~$50B analytics, business intelligence, and data preparation market with its code-friendly end-to-end data prep and analytics platform once pandemic pressures subside…. The revenue beat was due to a product mix that tilted towards upfront revenue recognition, an improvement in churn rates and an improvement in customer spending trends," Ives opined. Ives’ comments back his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and his $150 price target implies a one-year upside of 89% for the stock. (To watch Ives’ track record, click here) Overall, the 13 analyst recent reviews on Alteryx, breaking down to 10 Buys and 3 Holds, give the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares are selling for $79.25 and have an average price target of $150.45. (See AYX stock analysis on TipRanks) Root, Inc. (ROOT) Switching over to the insurance sector, we’ll look at Root. This insurance company interacts with customers through its app, acting more like a tech company than a car insurance provider. But it works because the way customers interact with businesses is changing. Root also uses data analytics to set rates for customers, basing fees and premiums on measurable and measured metrics of how a customer actually drives. It’s a personalized version of car insurance, fit for the digital age. Root has also been expanding its model to the renters insurance market. Root has been trading publicly for just 4 months; the company IPO'd back in October, and it’s currently down 50% since it hit the markets. In its Q4 and Full-year 2020 results, Root showed solid gains in direct premiums, although the company still reports a net loss. For the quarter, the direct earnings premiums rose 30% year-over-year to $155 million. For all of 2020, that metric gained 71% to reach $605 million. The full-year net loss was $14.2 million. Truist's 5-star analyst Youssef Squali covers Root, and he sees the company maneuvering to preserve a favorable outlook this year and next. “ROOT's mgt continues to refine its growth strategy two quarters post IPO, and 4Q20 results/2021 outlook reflects such a process... They believe their stepped-up marketing investment should lead to accelerating policy count growth as the year progresses and provide a substantial tailwind heading into 2022. To us, this seems part of a deliberate strategy to marginally shift the balance between topline growth and profitability slightly more in favor of the latter,” Squali noted. Squali’s rating on the stock is a Buy, and his $24 price target suggests a 95% upside in the months ahead. (To watch Squali’s track record, click here) Shares in Root are selling for $12.30 each, and the average target of $22 indicates a possible upside of ~79% by year’s end. There are 5 reviews on record, including 3 to Buy and 2 to Hold, making the analyst consensus a Moderate Buy. (See ROOT stock analysis on TipRanks) Arco Platform, Ltd. (ARCE) The shift to online and remote work hasn’t just impacted the workplace. Around the world, schools and students have also had to adapt. Arco Platform is a Brazilian educational company offering content, technology, supplemental programs, and specialized services to school clients in Brazil. The company boasts over 5,400 schools on its client list, with programs and products in classrooms from kindergarten through high school – and over 405,000 students using Arco Platform learning tools. Arco will report 4Q20 and full year 2020 results later this month – but a look at the company’s November Q3 release is instructive. The company described 2020 as a “testament to the resilience of our business.” By the numbers, Arco reported strong revenue gains in 2020 – no surprise, considering the move to remote learning. Quarterly revenue of 208.7 million Brazilian reals (US$36.66 million) was up 196% year-over-year, while the top line for the first 9 months of the year, at 705.2 million reals (US$123.85 million) was up 117% yoy. Earnings for educational companies can vary through the school year, depending on the school vacation schedule. The third quarter is typically Arco’s worst of the year, with a net loss – and 2020 was no exception. But, the Q3 net loss was only 9 US cents per share – a huge improvement from the 53-cent loss reported in 3Q19. Mr. Market chopped off 38% of the company’s stock price over the past 12 months. One analyst, however, thinks this lower stock price could offer new investors an opportunity to get into ARCE on the cheap. Credit Suisse's Daniel Federle rates ARCE an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $55 price target. This figure implies a 12-month upside potential of ~67%. (To watch Federle’s track record, click here) Federle is confident that the company is positioned for the next leg of growth, noting: "[The] company is structurally solid and moving in the right direction and... any eventual weak operating data point is macro related rather than any issue related to the company. We continue with the view that growth will return to its regular trajectory once COVID effects dissipate.” Turning to expansionary plans, Federle noted, “Arco mentioned that it is within their plans to launch a product focused on the B2C market, likely already in 2021. The product will be focused on offering courses (e.g. test preps) directly to students. It is important to note that this product will not be a substitute for learning systems, rather a complement. Potential success obtained in the B2C market is an upside risk to our estimates.” There are only two reviews on record for Arco, although both of them are Buys, making the analyst consensus here a Moderate Buy. Shares are trading for $33.73 and have an average price target of $51, which suggests a 51% upside from that level. (See ARCE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Bullish On DraftKings

    Ark Funds CEO and Founder Cathie Wood joined Benzinga’s “Raz Report” this week and discussed the history of Ark Funds. Wood also shared some of the reasons why Ark Funds owns several positions, including in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). Wood on DraftKings: Wood told Benzinga that DraftKings is becoming accepted as a platform for sports betting as the public grows more comfortable with the activity. “We do think sports betting is losing its taint,” Wood said. The fund manager sees more states turning toward legalizing sports betting, especially as many face huge deficits, Wood said. Wood used New Jersey as an example of the success states can have. The state is a mature market and DraftKings’ revenue was up 100% in the state. “New Jersey was very telling to us," she said. Ark Funds: DraftKings was added to two different Ark Funds beginning in February. Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) owns around 1.4 milion shares of DraftKings worth $88.1 million. Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF) owns around 546,000 shares of DraftKings worth $33.8 million. DraftKings represents around 1.2% and 0.8% of ARKW and ARKF, respectively. Price Action: Shares of DraftKings finished the week down 6.24% at $59.52. Related Link: DraftKings And Dish Network Partner On Sports Betting, TV Integration See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFuboTV Shares Pop On Caesars Partnership, Access To Additional States For Sports BettingHorizon Acquisition Corp SPAC Jumps 20% On Potential Sportradar Merger© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How stimulus checks can give you a $14,000 windfall this year

    Some households are collecting a big pile of federal money in 2021.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood Disrupted Investment Management. She’s Not Done Yet.

    Why recent setbacks don’t scare her—or her fans.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Stays Strong Ahead Of The Weekend

    GBP/USD settled below the 20 EMA and is trying to settle below the next support at 1.3900.

  • JPMorgan Sends Its Private Clients a Primer on Crypto

    The report, which was produced in February 2021 and obtained by CoinDesk Friday, has been distributed to clients of JPMorgan Private Bank, which requires a minimum balance of $10 million to open an account.

  • Buy these 3 battery stocks to play the electric-vehicle party, but stay away from this company, says UBS

    Despite the recent selloff in electric-vehicle stocks like Tesla and Nio, there is still intense investor interest in the sector, with demand for electric-vehicles expected to climb dramatically over the next decades.

  • China’s Plan for Digital Yuan Imperils Bitcoin’s Biggest Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Trouble may be brewing in China for Bitcoin’s raucous and divisive rally as the nation pushes ahead with a world-leading effort to create a digital version of its currency.That’s because the eventual rollout of the virtual yuan could roil cryptocurrency markets if Chinese officials tighten regulations at the same time, according to Phillip Gillespie, chief executive of crypto market maker and liquidity provider B2C2 Japan, which mainly works with institutional investors.“Once a digital yuan is introduced, that’s going to be one of the biggest risks in crypto,” Gillespie, who previously worked in currency markets for Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said in an interview. “Panic selling” is possible if the new rules end up sucking liquidity from trading platforms for digital coins, he said.Central banks’ power to issue virtual money and proscribe rivals is one of the key risks for the crypto sector. Chinese citizens are already banned from converting yuan to tokens but the practice continues under the table using Tether, a digital coin that claims a stable value pegged to the dollar. The money parked in Tether then gets routed to Bitcoin and other tokens.Tokyo-based Gillespie sees potential for an outright ban on Tether, which could raise the stakes for anyone minded to continue using it.A draft People’s Bank of China law setting the stage for a virtual yuan includes a provision prohibiting individuals and entities from making and selling tokens. In recent days, China’s Inner Mongolia banned the power-hungry practice of cryptocurrency mining.Representatives of the People’s Bank of China didn’t reply to a fax seeking comment on the prospect of regulatory changes. While there’s no launch date yet, the PBOC is likely to be the first major central bank to issue a virtual currency after years of work on the project.Tether officials have downplayed the concern, saying that central bank digital currencies won’t mean the end of stablecoins.“Tether’s success has provided a blueprint for how a CBDC could work,” said Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer for Tether and Bitfinex, an affiliated exchange. “Furthermore, CBDC’s are unlikely to be available on public blockchains such as Ethereum or Bitcoin. This last mile may be left to privately-issued stablecoins.”Still, Gillespie points out that Tether is “this massive amount of fuel for Bitcoin purchases” and few people realize the potential for disruption. A “tremendous amount of liquidity” is coming from exchanges tapping Chinese demand, he added.Tether QuestionsBitcoin surged fivefold in the past year and hit a record above $58,000 last month before dropping back about $10,000. The rally has split opinion, with some arguing a new asset class is emerging and others seeing pure gambling by retail investors and speculative pros in the Wild West of finance.Tether is an equally controversial token deep in the plumbing of the nascent cryptocurrency market. Traders use it to park money as they shift from virtual to fiat cash.More than $18 billion of Tether moved overseas from East Asian addresses over a one-year period, including spikes suggesting Chinese origin, according to an August report from Chainalysis, which analyzes the blockchain network technology underlying tokens. The report indicated citizens may be using Tether to dodge rules that limit capital transfers abroad.Questions about Tether continue to swirl. The companies behind it were banned from doing business in New York last month as part of a settlement with state officials who found that they hid losses and lied about reserves.‘Liquidity Shock’A recent report from JPMorgan Chase & Co. said there’d likely be “a severe liquidity shock to the broader cryptocurrency market” if issues arose that affected the “willingness or ability of both domestic and foreign investors to use Tether.”“All the volume goes through Tether,” said Todd Morakis, co-founder of digital-finance product and service provider JST Capital. “As regulators become more and more restrictive on stablecoins, that could be very negative for the market because that could mean less liquidity.”B2C2 Japan’s Gillespie said Tether is “such a risky asset” and a “massive liquidity shock” is possible if China does ban it. “What would happen is there’s going to be massive panic selling,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘It is simply not possible.’ Calls for tax deadline extension mount as accountants say they can’t do everything by April 15

    As the April 15 deadline to file and pay taxes closes in, some of the accountants preparing those returns are telling the Internal Revenue Service they need more time. “In the current environment, it is simply not possible for many taxpayers and their tax advisers to meet their filing and payment obligations that are due on April 15,” according to a Thursday letter from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The professional organization with more than 431,000 members wants the IRS to move the tax deadline to June 15.

  • Virgin Galactic chairman sold off more than $210 million worth of stock as prices plunged

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya sold off a chunk of his shares this week, and played a part of the plunge in prices.

  • Investors may have a ‘buy’ signal, as these big tech stocks have dropped up to 32% in only three weeks

    Now might be "a golden opportunity" to own the "secular tech winners" for the next 12 to 18 months, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.