Visa Inc (NYSE: V) tapped PayPal Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Venmo to pilot Visa+, which aims to help individuals move money quickly and securely between different person-to-person (P2P) digital payment apps.

Later this year, Venmo and PayPal users in the U.S. can start moving money seamlessly between the two platforms.

Visa+ will not require users to have a Visa card; instead, by setting up a personalized payment address linked to their Venmo or PayPal account, individuals using either app can receive and send payments quickly and securely between the platforms.

Also Read: Visa, Mastercard Halt Crypto Initiatives Pending Industry And Regulatory Recovery

As part of a joint effort to build interoperability across payment platforms, Visa partners DailyPay, i2c, TabaPay, and Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), will also integrate Visa+ within their platforms.

Visa+ is expected to launch for U.S. consumers with select partners in late 2023, with general availability planned for mid-2024.

Price Action: V shares traded higher by 0.30% at $227.11 on the last check Tuesday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Breaking The Barriers? Visa Partners With PayPal, Venmo To Broaden Reach Of Person-To-Person Payments originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.