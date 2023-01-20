Breaking Barriers: A Young, Gay Educator's Quest to Revolutionize the Field of Education Through His Holistic and Inclusive Approach

RUTHERFORD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2023 / While other countries have recognized the importance of foreign language education in preparing their youth for the global marketplace and implemented funding and policies to support it, the United States lags behind in this area. Limited language education in the US puts American students at a disadvantage in a global society where multilingualism is key for effective cross-cultural communication. The lack of emphasis on language education in the US education system may mean that students miss out on the many benefits that come from being multilingual, such as increased cognitive development, cultural competence, and more career opportunities.

Reimagine Education Group, Friday, January 20, 2023, Press release picture

Sean Kreyling (he/him/él), Founder and CEO of Language Learning Network (LLN) and Reimagine Education Group (REG), is working to meet the ever-increasing need for meaningful and engaging language education in schools and services aimed at diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), social-emotional learning (SEL), and edtech. This openly gay entrepreneur started his innovative work in education at only 18 and has not stopped since.

LLN addresses the lack of language education in the US by offering progressive and process-oriented language education for nursery-12 schools, drawing inspiration from Reggio, Montessori, and other approaches alike. Programs focus on meaningful real-world situations related to students' interests and needs and use interactive and engaging activities, technology, and authentic materials to enhance language skills and increase sociocultural competence. LLN's unique approach is its key to successfully instilling a love of language and culture in students. REG, created to help schools quickly transition to online and hybrid programs during the pandemic, provides professional development and consulting in edtech, SEL, and DEI. While edtech was REG's start, the murder of George Floyd was the point at which REG broadened its offering to include DEI and SEL. There was no questioning the need to tend to students' social-emotional needs, especially those related to DEI, and to support schools' efforts to respond to George Floyd's murder and forge a path forward.

In a field that is often associated with 40-plus, mostly white women , Sean Kreyling is a breath of fresh air. As a young, gay educator in his late 20s, he is breaking barriers, challenging conventions in the field of education, and pushing for the positive change that the education system needs. The past few years have been a challenging time for educators, as the need to transition to online learning during the pandemic has brought about its own set of obstacles. To make matters worse, the emotional fallout of issues like the murder of George Floyd has left many educators struggling to support their students and communities. Despite these challenges, Sean has risen to the occasion. He is a firm believer that education should be accessible to all, regardless of one's background or identity. He has made it his mission to break down barriers and create an inclusive learning environment where students feel supported and have a sense of belonging.

In a discussion about the changes in education, Sean Kreyling said, "The field of education has experienced unprecedented challenges and changes in recent years. One case in point is the increasing popularity and use of AI tools like ChatGPT. Many educators want to ban ChatGPT in schools as they fear that students will use it to cheat. I am in the minority, for I think that, as educators, we need to work to incorporate these tools and to teach our students how to use them responsibly and meaningfully. It is just like when calculators and Google first made their appearance. We learned to work with them and make them work for us. We must encourage critical thinking, open discussions, and versatility. Banning ChatGPT undermines just that. LLN and REG embrace these changes and leverage them in ways that benefit both educators and students."

He is a shining example of how educators can make a difference, and he is proof that the field of education is not limited to a certain demographic. He is challenging the stereotypes and breaking down the barriers, and he is doing it all with a smile on his face. With educators like Sean leading the way, the future of education looks bright. He is an inspiration to us all, and we can't wait to see what he will achieve.



