U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,873.33
    -28.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,822.42
    -139.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.40
    -103.95 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.19
    -27.04 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.40
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.50
    +7.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.35 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1421
    -0.0046 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9060
    -0.5510 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,044.94
    +378.91 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.57
    -4.87 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Late-Breaking Data Show Breadth of Abbott's Minimally Invasive Structural Heart Technologies

·6 min read

  • Five late-breaking presentations at TCT 2022 highlight the impact of Abbott's structural heart devices to repair or replace heart valves and close openings in the heart

  • New data reinforce the safety and effectiveness of MitraClip™ for treating mitral regurgitation

  • Results also demonstrate the benefits of Abbott's TriClip™ for tricuspid regurgitation, Amulet™ for stroke reduction in patients with atrial fibrillation and Portico™ for aortic stenosis

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced data from five late-breaking presentations showing the benefits of its minimally invasive devices in treating people with a range of structural heart diseases. Data include findings that reinforce the value of MitraClip™, the world's first and leading transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER) device, to treat leaky valves in people with mitral regurgitation (MR).

The new data around Abbott's structural heart therapies were presented at the 34th Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation in Boston (September 16-19, 2022). Results were also presented on TriClip™, the first therapy designed specifically for tricuspid heart valve repair; the Amplatzer™ Amulet™ Left Atrial Appendage Occluder, a minimally invasive option offering the most complete closure of the left atrial appendage (LAA) to reduce risk of stroke; and Portico™, a self-expanding transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) system.

Structural heart diseases such as valve disease or openings in the heart that require closure can impair how the heart moves blood through the body. New minimally invasive technology has changed how physicians approach patient care and limits the need for more complex or risky surgery.

MitraClip EXPAND G4 Post-Approval Study 
Data presented from the prospective, multi-center, global real-world EXPAND G4 study support the safety and effectiveness of the MitraClip G4 system for treating MR. The study represents the largest report of 30-day core lab-assessed outcomes, which included more than 1,000 patients. The data confirm that MitraClip offers high success rates in terms of MR reduction, improvements in quality of life and low adverse event rates.

Key findings through 30 days include:

  • Significant MR reduction to mild or less (≤ grade 1+ on a four-point scale) is achieved in 91% of patients, with lowest reported adverse event rates to date (1.3% all-cause mortality at 30 days)

  • Clinical improvements including 83% of patients achieving New York Heart Association (NYHA) Functional Class I/II (a classification of functional limitations resulting from cardiac disease, with Class I/II meaning slight or no limitation of physical activity), an improvement of 52% from baseline of 31%; and an 18-point improvement in the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ) score (a self-assessment of social abilities, symptoms and quality of life), a 35% improvement from baseline score

  • Multiple clip sizes enable tailoring the therapy to patients' mitral valve anatomy and expand the spectrum of TEER-suitable patients

"MitraClip therapy has fundamentally changed the way doctors treat mitral regurgitation, provides a valuable therapy option that does not require open-heart surgery, and goes beyond simply managing symptoms with medications," said Jason Rogers, M.D., professor of cardiovascular medicine and director of interventional cardiology and structural heart training programs at the University of California, Davis Medical Center. "These late-breaking data demonstrate and strengthen the evidence that Abbott's MitraClip system consistently reduces MR in a broad range of patients, while restoring proper function of the mitral valve and improving patients' quality of life."

The MitraClip system has been commercially available in the U.S. since 2013 and in Europe since 2008. With more than 150,000 patients treated worldwide, MitraClip is approved in more than 75 countries, spanning regions in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australia.

"These results add to what's been proven through nearly two decades of clinical experience in transcatheter mitral repair – MitraClip provides long-term, significant mitral regurgitation reduction that changes and saves lives," said Michael Dale, senior vice president of Abbott's structural heart business. "Abbott was the first to offer a transcatheter mitral valve repair device that provides a minimally invasive treatment option for patients with MR who would otherwise go untreated, and we remain committed to addressing the unmet needs of people with structural heart conditions."

First Results from the TriClip TRILUMINATE Pivotal Trial
TRILUMINATE Pivotal is the first randomized, controlled clinical trial evaluating the safety and effectiveness of TEER with TriClip in 700 patients with severe TR in the U.S., Canada and Europe. The data from the roll-in cohort through 30 days show:

  • High implant success rate (99%)

  • At least a one-grade TR reduction in 91% of patients, with moderate or less residual TR achieved in 74%

  • Patients achieving around a 17-point improvement in the KCCQ score, a 30% improvement from baseline score, which demonstrates a substantial improvement in their quality of life

Three-Year Outcomes from the Amulet IDE Study
The Amplatzer Amulet LAA Occluder with dual-seal technology (consisting of a lobe or piece to fill the cavity of the LAA and a disc to close off the opening into the LAA) is the first and only minimally invasive treatment option to offer immediate and complete dual-sealing closure of the LAA, reducing the risk of stroke and eliminating the need for blood-thinning medication. The prospective, international, multi-center Amulet IDE trial is the largest randomized LAA occlusion study to date consisting of more than 1,800 patients, and three-year outcomes demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of Amulet, with data showing:

  • Device-related factors (device-related thrombosis or peri-device leak) more frequently preceded strokes in patients with Boston Scientific's Watchman‡ than those with Amulet

  • Both cardiovascular and all-cause death trended higher in the Watchman device than the Amulet device

PREDICT-LAA Trial (Amulet)
Data were also presented from the PREDICT-LAA prospective, multi-center, randomized controlled trial that studied if the use of cardiac computed tomography-based computational models (high-resolution scans of patients' hearts generated by FEops HEARTguide‡) help in the planning of Amplatzer Amulet procedures. Key findings at three months include:

  • Improved procedural efficiency and safety outcomes with the Amplatzer Amulet LAA Occluder were achieved when planned with HEARTguide

Portico CONFIDENCE Registry
The CONFIDENCE Registry is an international, prospective, real-world study evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the Portico TAVI valve using the first-generation Portico delivery system in 501 patients and the second-generation FlexNav™ delivery system in 500 patients. Late-breaking data on valve hemodynamics (blood flow) at 30 days and one-year survival following implantation of the Portico TAVI device will be presented at TCT on Sunday, Sept. 18

For U.S. important safety information on MitraClip, visit http://abbo.tt/MitraClipG4ISI.

For U.S. important safety information on Amulet, visit https://abbo.tt/AmuletISI.

For U.S. important safety information on Portico, visit https://abbo.tt/PorticoISI.

The TriClip Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Repair System is an investigational device only in the U.S.

About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

™ Indicates a trademark of the Abbott group of companies.
‡ Indicates a third-party trademark, which is property of its respective owner.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/late-breaking-data-show-breadth-of-abbotts-minimally-invasive-structural-heart-technologies-301626621.html

SOURCE Abbott

Recommended Stories

  • Abbott Faces Competition From Heart Valve Device Cleared by FDA

    A system from Edwards Lifesciences that has been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration gives patients an alternative after years of a single company dominating the market.

  • Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat

    Dividend Aristocrats are great stocks to own if you're seeking a steadily rising passive income stream. While past success is no guarantee of future results, many Dividend Aristocrats have the financial strength to continue growing their dividends in the future. One seemingly unstoppable Dividend Aristocrat is NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE).

  • Racing to change the future of youth mental health

    More than 6,500 participants took a giant step forward for youth mental health today, crossing the finish line both virtually and in person for the 10th anniversary of RBC Race for the Kids in Toronto. Collectively they raised $2.1 million in support of Family Navigation Project (FNP) at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Founded in 2013, FNP has changed the lives of thousands of youth with mental illness and/or addiction concerns and their families by connecting them with the specialized servic

  • ECB to inflict pain as it hikes rates into next year, Lane says

    WEXFORD, Ireland (Reuters) -The European Central Bank could raise interest rates into next year, causing pain for consumers as it tries to depress demand that is now increasingly adding to sky high inflation, chief economist Philip Lane said on Saturday. With inflation approaching double digit territory, the ECB delivered two oversized rate hikes in July and September, and promised even more action as even long term price growth expectations are now moving above its 2% target. "Demand is now a source of inflation pressure, it was not six or nine months ago in the same way it now is."

  • Wall Street Rush Into Single-Stock ETFs Takes Risky Foreign Turn

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street watchdogs already concerned about the risks of single-stock ETFs won’t like what’s coming next: funds offering exposure to individual foreign shares unbound by US listing standards.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniPutin Threatens New Military Strikes on Ukraine InfrastructureThere’s an Unusual Thing Happening in the Housing MarketPatagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Million Tax HitTrump Special Master Of

  • America is skeptical of the 'dark horse' COVID vaccine others abroad can't get enough of

    Of the 225 million Americans who are fully vaccinated, a mere 6,278 received Novavax. It's more popular in other countries like Japan and Australia, where it's used as a booster.

  • Moderna’s CEO on Its New Covid-19 Booster, Prospects for Cancer Vaccines

    Stéphane Bancel discusses the company’s latest Covid shot and prospects for using mRNA in seasonal flu vaccines and personalized treatments for cancer

  • Intellia Investors Are Dumping Stock on News of Crispr Gene-Editing Success

    Investors have lost patience with the slow-paced clinical trials of genetic therapies, and some are using the upbeat news to exit Intellia and peers.

  • Crispr Gene-Editing Drugs Show Promise in Preliminary Study

    Intellia Therapeutics said two of its experimental Crispr treatments produced positive results in early-stage trials.

  • National drug development firm acquires innovative Dayton company

    A Dayton company focused on developing non-addictive pain management products has a new owner. The product has been designed to treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), a chronic pain generally affecting arms or legs. Dr. Amol Soin, who also operates Ohio Pain Clinic in Centerville, is the CEO of Soin Therapeutics.

  • WHO Recommends Gilead's (GILD) Veklury for Severe COVID-19

    Gilead's (GILD) Veklury is now recommended by the WHO for use in both non-severe COVID-19 patients at the highest risk of hospitalization and those with severe COVID-19.

  • Doctors say some people may be ‘COVID Super-dodgers’ since they haven’t gotten the virus yet

    Is that pure luck, maybe super immunity or is it something else altogether?

  • Opinion: Complaint forced UC to comply with American Disabilities Act at Nippert

    UC will have to add more wheelchair seating and other accommodations for people with disabilities at Nippert Stadium following a formal complaint.

  • Chrissy Teigen Says Her Miscarriage With Jack Was Actually an Abortion to Save Her Life

    Chrissy Teigen is sharing her abortion story—one that she didn't realize she had until very recently. Teigen spoke at the A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit about how her the loss of her third pregnancy with son Jack at 20 weeks was actually an abortion that saved her life.

  • San Francisco biotech company opens new $41M office in Cortex (Photos)

    A San Francisco-based immunology company that wants to help eradicate infectious disease globally has expanded its footprint in St. Louis, opening a new $41 million office within the Cortex innovation district. It says the new facility will be critical to advancing research to treat several infectious diseases, including Covid-19.

  • Intellia, Other CRISPR Stocks Hammered On Safety Concerns In New Gene-Editing Test

    Intellia said Friday it knocked out the gene responsible for a rare and deadly swelling disorder. But CRISPR stocks sank.

  • Here's Exactly How Many Squats You Need to Do Per Week to See Results, According to Trainers

    Let’s be honest: When it comes to calorie-torching and strength-training workouts, squats really get the job done. This exercise can be performed in many different variations, activating numerous muscle groups. With squats, you will definitely be feeling the burn. One of the most common questions ...

  • WHO Recommends Gilead's COVID-19 Therapy For Severe Disease

    Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) announced updates to the World Health Organization's (WHO) Therapeutics and COVID-19: living guideline, which now conditionally recommends Veklury (remdesivir) for severe COVID-19. WHO continues to conditionally recommend Veklury in those with non-severe COVID-19 at the highest risk of hospitalization. The WHO conditional recommendation is mainly driven by the final results of the WHO-sponsored SOLIDARITY study, which showed a statistically significant 17% lowe

  • Consumer group says drugmakers abuse U.S. patent system to keep prices high

    The New York-based Initiative for Medicines, Access & Knowledge (I-MAK) said in a report that three of the top 10 selling drugs in the U.S. face no competition in the country and will cost Americans an estimated further $167 billion before they are expected to so. I-MAK said cheaper generic and biosimilar versions of Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer's blood clot preventer Eliquis, AbbVie's Humira, and Amgen's Enbrel, both used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, will have been available in Europe for an average of 7.7 years before their expected U.S. launch. AbbVie, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Pfizer, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Regeneron (REGN)/ Alnylam Report Promising Data from NASH Study

    Regeneron (REGN) and its partner Alnylam announce promising data from its ongoing phase I study evaluating ALN-HSD in healthy adults and NASH patients.