U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,110.24
    -8.39 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,589.01
    -209.39 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,370.74
    +1.77 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,888.02
    +4.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.62
    -0.27 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.20
    +6.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.17
    -0.20 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0200
    -0.0063 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6650
    +0.0590 (+2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2214
    -0.0042 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8270
    +0.1880 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,065.81
    -317.21 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.31
    +8.49 (+1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,420.48
    +7.06 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Breaking: Iranian government intensifies Baha’i persecution with outrageous demolition of homes and land grabs

Baha'i National Center
·2 min read

Geneva, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a cruel escalation, and just two days after previous attacks on Baha’is across Iran, up to 200 Iranian government and local agents have sealed off the village of Roushankouh, in Mazandaran province, where a large number of Baha’is live, and are using heavy earthmoving equipment to demolish their homes.

  • Roads into and out of the village have been blocked.

  • Anyone who tried to challenge the agents were arrested and handcuffed.

  • Agents have confiscated the mobile devices of those present and prohibited filming.

  • Neighbors have been warned to stay in their homes and barred from filming or photographing.

  • Four homes that were under construction have already been destroyed.

  • The authorities are installing robust metal fences to restrict access of the Baha’is to their own homes.

The Baha’is in Roushankouh have been targeted many times in the past with land confiscations and home demolitions. But this move follows weeks of intensifying persecution of the Baha’is: over 100 have been either raided or arrested in recent weeks.

“We ask everyone to raise their voice and call for these dreadful acts of blatant persecution to be immediately stopped. Every day there has been fresh news of persecution of the Baha’is in Iran, demonstrating unmistakably that the Iranian authorities have a step-by-step plan that they are implementing, first blatant lies and hate speech, then raids and arrests, and today land grabs, occupations and the destruction of homes,” said Diane Ala’i, a Baha’i International Community’s Representative to the United Nations, referring to the past several weeks. “What will be next? The international community must act before it is too late.”

CONTACT: James Samimi Farr U.S. Baha'i Office of Public Affairs 202.833.8990 usbahaimedia@usbnc.org


Recommended Stories

  • Followers of cleric told to withdraw from Iraq's parliament

    Followers of an influential Shiite cleric camped out inside the Iraqi parliament building for a fourth straight day were instructed Tuesday to leave the building but maintain their protest outside. In a tweet, a representative of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr told the hundreds of loyalists to leave the parliament building in the capital of Baghdad within 72 hours. Al-Sadr and his party were winners in the October parliamentary elections but were unable to muster a majority of support to form a government.

  • Lebanon clears ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain

    Lebanon’s prosecutor general decided a Syrian ship allegedly carrying Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia may leave a port in the country’s north, officials said Tuesday. The move came after an investigation showed the vessel wasn't carrying stolen goods. If the judge does not extend the order, the ship could sail in two days, a move likely to anger Ukraine.

  • Massachusetts couple charged in alleged armed robbery, home invasion

    Officials said a couple with a last known address in Massachusetts was taken into custody after a robbery, police chase and hostage situation.

  • Florida Mom Who Reportedly Canceled Plans to See Her Kids Mysteriously Vanishes After Boarding Bus to Tampa

    Leading up to her disappearance, 36-year-old mom Erica Ann Johnson reportedly missed an appointment to see her kids in June

  • Tesla investors urged to vote against board members, for shareholder proposals by influential advisory services

    Two prominent and influential proxy advisory firms are urging Tesla Inc. investors to vote against the reelection of two board directors, and are recommending they defy the company's wishes and vote for six out of eight shareholder proposals.

  • Rising temperatures hit restaurant workers hard. New rules could help.

    Not counting his long hiatus during the pandemic, Arcie Walker has been cooking rib-eye and T-bone steaks at the Hoffbrau steakhouse in Austin, Texas, for 40-some years. His flat top grill is set to 450 degrees, and owner Mary Gail Hamby Ray swears that the temperature in that corner of her tiny restaurant isn't much lower given that the AC system, even on its good days, is no match against the Texas heat. But Walker is no hothouse flower. He has watched over the grill virtually without incident

  • California Mom Vanishes After Suddenly Leaving Son’s Game — Could Her Dog Hold Clues To Her Disappearance?

    No one knows why Heidi Planck, a devoted mom, suddenly left her son’s football game at half-time and never returned. But the 38-year-old’s dog Seven — who had been with her at the game — may have provided a vital clue about what happened next. In the months since Planck disappeared on October 17, 2021, her case has caused rampant speculation among the Los Angeles-area community she had called home. “Heidi Planck’s disappearance has been all over the news in Los Angeles and since it’s unsolved an

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • Dillard’s Department Store Fires Employee Caught in Viral Video Calling Black Man ‘F—Ing N—’

    A Black shopper in North Texas gracefully confronted a racist old white Dillard’s department store employee.

  • Texas man who shot a woman in the neck is killed after bullet also hits him

    A Texas man who shot a woman in the neck was killed Saturday when the bullet also hit him, police said.

  • Boater jumps into shallow water and suffers ‘immediate paralysis,’ Florida cops say

    Rescuers pulled her to shore on a large float.

  • 'VIP trips' cost migrants their lives in Texas smuggling tragedy

    At first, Mexican migrants Pablo Ortega and Julio Lopez enjoyed the smuggling equivalent of a first-class ticket to the United States: complimentary beers, safe houses with video games, even a week at a hunting ranch. Both had borrowed thousands of dollars and paid extra to secure what smugglers promised would be a comfortable trip avoiding the worst dangers of illegal border crossings. On June 27, their special treatment ended: crammed and gasping for air in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer in Texas with more than 60 other migrants.

  • Boy Scouts Ruling Threatens $250 Million Abuse Deal With Mormons

    (Bloomberg) -- The Boy Scouts of America may be forced to cut $250 million from its proposal to set up a trust fund for sex abuse victims after a judge rejected a key provision of a deal the youth group signed with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi He

  • A Town's Housing Crisis Exposes a 'House of Cards'

    HAILEY, Idaho — Near the private jets that shuttle billionaires to their opulent Sun Valley getaways, Ana Ramon Bartolome and her family have spent this summer living in the only place available to them: behind a blue tarp in a sweltering two-car garage. With no refrigerator, the extended family of four adults and two young children keeps produce on plywood shelves. With no sink, they wash dishes and themselves at the nearby park. With no bedrooms, the six of them sleep on three single mattresse

  • Guy Uses Flashbang On Car Burglar

    Should’ve gone with the nine banger…

  • 'Asian American frontline worker is NOT afraid': SF Walgreens employee follows thief while calling him out

    An Asian employee has raised both praise and concern for trailing a man while he allegedly stole from a Walgreens in San Francisco. The incident, which was caught on cellphone video, reportedly occurred at the Walgreens on Geary and Taylor and went viral on Sunday night. Was getting some groceries at my local @Walgreens when a barbarian ransacked the store.

  • Man filmed dragging a woman inside a bar's restroom puts spotlight back on gender-based violence in China

    A man who was captured on surveillance camera forcibly dragging a woman into a toilet stall at a bar in Henan province, China, has been arrested. The 27-year-old man, surnamed Li, was recorded trying to restrain a woman and prevent her from leaving a stall at a bathroom at the Max Club in Zhongmu County on July 16. As seen in the video, the woman manages to escape his grasp; however, Li grabs her hair and tries to drag her back in as she grabs onto another man outside the stall.

  • 27-year-old Chinese man struggles to find a job because of his youthful appearance

    Due to his resemblance to a young child, a 27-year-old man in China has been unable to find a job as companies suspect he is working as a government agent. Mao Sheng, from Guangdong province, has been facing job rejections for years due to his youthful appearance.

  • College Affirmative Action Policies Backed by Major Companies

    WASHINGTON—Dozens of major corporations have asked the Supreme Court to affirm the use of racial preferences in college admissions, arguing that more diversity on campuses contribute both to commercial innovation and business success. “These benefits are not simply intangible; they translate into businesses’ bottom lines.” Signatories to the brief titled, “major American business enterprises,” included tech giants such as Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google unit; manufacturers including Corning Inc. and General Motors Co., pharma and biotech companies and transportation operators such as American Airlines Group Inc. and Lyft Inc. The brief cited reports published by journals including the Academy of Management Journal, Corporate Governance, and the Review of Quantitative Finance and Accounting.

  • 'She was thin as a rake, her teeth had been knocked out': Meet the victims of Britain's modern slave trade

    Carmen* is returning home to southern Europe. It is almost two years since this highly skilled pattern-cutter came to England, with only the clothes on her back, for what she had been told was a well-paid three-day job.