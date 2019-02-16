Breaking: Major Crypto Brokerage Coinmama Hacked, 450,000 Users Affected in Massive Worldwide Breach

Coinmama, one of the largest crypto brokerages in the global market with 1.3 million active users, suffered a security breach on February 15.
The official statement of the exchange disclosed that 450,000 email addresses and passwords were leaked in a massive global hacking attack involving 24 websites and some 747 million records.
The Coinmama team said:
Today, February 15, 2019 Coinmama was informed of a list of emails and hashed passwords that were posted on a dark web registry. Our Security Team is investigating, and based on the information at hand, we believe the intrusion is limited to about 450,000 email addresses and hashed passwords of users who registered until August 5th, 2017.
