Breaking: No Trade Deal Anytime Soon! Wilbur Ross Throws Cold Water on U.S.-China Negotiations

By CCN.com: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross quelled expectations of an imminent free-trade agreement with China Thursday after he said Washington and Beijing remain “miles and miles” apart on a new deal.

No Deal Yet

In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, Ross indicated that the United States and China are nowhere near finalizing a comprehensive trade agreement despite recent optimism that an imminent deal was in the works.

“We would like to make a deal but it has to be a deal that will work for both parties,” he said. “We’re miles and miles from getting a resolution.”

Ross said his update “shouldn’t be too surprising given the myriad of issues between the two countries.

Read the full story on CCN.com

.