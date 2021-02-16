Breakthrough Innovations in Artificial Photosynthesis, 2020 Report - Growth Opportunities in R&D Investment, Technology Convergence, R&D Partnership
Dublin, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breakthrough Innovations in Artificial Photosynthesis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gap between energy demand and supply is one of the major global challenges and simultaneously, the replacement of coal, oil and natural gas with carbon dioxide lean or neutral fuels has also become very crucial. The development of technologies accelerating renewable and sustainable energy generation provides alternatives to the current fuel supplies, minimises greenhouse gas emissions, and ultimately reduces the negative impact on the environment.
Artificial Photosynthesis (AP) is considered as one of the emerging technologies with a high potential of delivering sustainable alternatives to the current set of fossil fuels. AP can be used to produce hydrogen which and other specialty chemicals that can be used as feedstocks in a wide range of high-end applications. Successful commercialization of AP at an industrial scale will definitely reduce anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions by a significant amount and will also enable an easy energy transition in the near future.
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Research Process and Methodology
1.3 Key Findings
2.0 Overview of Artificial Photosynthesis
2.1 Difference between Artificial Photosynthesis and Natural Photosynthesis
2.2 Artificial Photosynthesis Stores Renewable Energy in the form of Specialty Chemicals thereby Minimizing Energy Loss
2.3 Applications of the Artificial Photosynthesis Process
2.4 Types of Artificial Photosynthesis and their Current Status
2.5 Hydrogen Evolution is the Rate Determining Step in an Artificial Photosynthesis Process
2.6 Benefits and Challenges Involved in Artificial Photosynthesis Processes
3.0 Current and Emerging Artificial Photosynthesis Technologies
3.1 Current Enabling Technologies
3.1.1 Co-Electrolysis and Photo-Electro catalysis are the Most Established Technologies in Artificial Photosynthesis
3.1.2 Co-Electrolysis Produces Syngas which Can be Used as a Feedstock for many Industrial Processes
3.1.3 Benefits and Challenges Associated with Co-Electrolysis
3.1.4 Co-Electrolysis Processes are established and are Commercialized at a Lower Scale
3.1.5 Generation of Hydrogen and Carbon Dioxide Reduction Using Photo electrochemical (PEC) Cells
3.1.6 Benefits and Challenges Associated with Photoelectrocatalysis
3.1.7 Photoelectrocatalysis Processes for Hydrogen Generation Have High TRL levels
3.1.8 Comparative Analysis between Co-Electrolysis and Photoelectrocatalysis
3.1.9 Research Trends Enhancing the Commercialization of AP Technologies
3.2 Emerging Technologies
3.2.1 Hybrid Processes Involve Integration of Biological Processes with AP to Enhance Generation of Specialty Chemicals
3.2.2 Pilot Plants for the Hybrid Process Will be Tested with Increased Generation of Specialty Chemicals
3.2.3 Nanotechnology-enabled Artificial Photosynthesis Offers High Surface Area and Better Light Absorption
3.2.4 Nanotechnology Driven Multi-electron Reduction Process Provides Excellent Energy Conversion Efficiency
3.2.5 Pilot Plants for Nano-catalysts Tested for Reverse Combustion of Carbon Dioxide to Generate Hydrocarbons
3.2.6 Artificial Leaves are 10 Times More Efficient than Natural Photosynthesis
3.2.7 More Research on the Permeable Membranes is carried out to Expedite Commercialization
3.2.8 Comparative Analysis of Emerging Technologies
3.2.9 Initiatives in Europe for Rapid Commercialization of Artificial Photosynthesis Processes
3.2.10 Initiatives in APAC and North America for Rapid Commercialization of Artificial Photosynthesis Processes
4.0 Innovations based on Current and Emerging Technologies
4.1 Research Focused on Current Technologies for Artificial Photosynthesis
4.2 Research Focused on Emerging Technologies for Artificial Photosynthesis
4.3 Stakeholders with Innovative Eco-systems based on Technology Readiness Levels
4.4 Successfully Demonstrated Hybrid Processes for Generation of Specialty Chemicals
4.5 New Concept Tires to Achieve Circular Economy in the Transportation Industry
4.6 Novel Innovations to Enhance the Productivity of AP Processes
4.7 Photoelectrocatalysis with Gold Nanocrystals as Catalyst
4.8 Photoelectrocatalysis with Molecular Catalyst
4.9 Photoelectrocatalysis Using Metal Catalyst and Nitride as Semiconductor
4.10 Next-generation Photoelectrochemical Cells (PEC) for Efficient Hydrogen and Carbon Monoxide Generation
4.11 Solar Thermal Chemical Reactor for Converting Carbon Dioxide to Hydrocarbons
5.0 Growth Opportunities
5.1 Growth Opportunity - R&D Investment
5.2 Growth Opportunity - Technology Convergence
5.3 Growth Opportunity - R&D Partnership
6.0 Analyst Insights
7.0 Key Contacts
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ujagkr
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900