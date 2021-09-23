U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

Brean Capital Closes $50.0 Million Senior Note Financing

Brean Capital, LLC
·2 min read

Proceeds will fund additional growth in proprietary banking products

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brean Capital, LLC, a leading capital markets and investment banking firm, announced the closing of a $50.0 million senior corporate note financing provided by a prominent U.S.-based institutional investor. The transaction was assigned a BBB+ rating by a nationally recognized statistical ratings organization. The company intends to use the proceeds from the issuance to finance growth and for general working capital purposes.

"We're thrilled about the transaction, as we believe it's a strong endorsement by the institutional investor community of our strategy and growth plans for 2021 and beyond," said Rob Fine, Chief Executive Officer at Brean Capital. "This financing increases our financial flexibility, helps fund our continued growth and allows us to better serve our institutional clients in a broader array of asset classes and markets. Brean is very well positioned and capitalized for the future in the markets we serve."

About Brean Capital

Brean Capital is a leading, independent investment bank. For more than 40 years, the Firm has focused on delivering high-quality investment ideas and investment banking services to institutional investors and corporate clients. Our services include fixed income strategy, corporate finance and advisory investment banking. Our fixed income business provides sales, trading, and banking services on a wide range of mortgage and asset-backed, US Treasury and government agency securities, structured products, loans, corporate bonds and municipal securities. Our investment banking practice specializes in capital raising and advisory services with a focus on private placements, securities underwriting and merger and acquisition-related services to corporate clients. For more information, please visit: www.breancapital.com

Contact:

Robert Fine
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (212) 702-6500 | Email: RFine@breancapital.com

