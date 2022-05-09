Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market 2022-2026 | Growing Prevalence of Breast Cancer Cases to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market size is expected to grow by USD 464.12 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.35% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising prevalence of breast cancer cases, particularly among geriatric females, is one of the primary causes driving the worldwide breast cancer liquid biopsy industry's rise. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The growing prevalence of breast cancer cases, growing focus on personalized medicine for cancer care, and increasing demand for better minimally invasive therapies will offer immense growth opportunities. However high cost of breast biopsy, stringent regulatory issues, and poor reimbursement policies will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

Geography

The reagent kits segment will gain a considerable proportion of the breast cancer liquid biopsy market. The increase can be ascribed to the introduction of innovative breast cancer liquid biopsy reagents that perform circulating biomarker analysis and target enrichment, an increase in financing for breast cancer liquid biopsy R&D, and an increase in the approval of breast cancer liquid biopsy reagent kits.

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download sample report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR73346

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our breast cancer liquid biopsy market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies programs to detect breast cancer at the early stages as one of the prime reasons driving the breast cancer liquid biopsy market growth during the next few years.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biocept Inc.

Biodesix Inc.

Cardiff Oncology Inc.

Epic Sciences Inc.

Exact Sciences Corp.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Fluxion Biosciences Inc.

Guardant Health Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Isogen Life Science BV

Johnson and Johnson

Lucence Health Inc.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems SpA

MiRXES Pte Ltd.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Sysmex Inostics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist breast cancer liquid biopsy market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the breast cancer liquid biopsy market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the breast cancer liquid biopsy market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of breast cancer liquid biopsy market vendors

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.35% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 464.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biocept Inc., Biodesix Inc., Cardiff Oncology Inc., Epic Sciences Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fluxion Biosciences Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Illumina Inc., Isogen Life Science BV, Johnson and Johnson, Lucence Health Inc., Menarini Silicon Biosystems SpA, MiRXES Pte Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN NV, Sysmex Inostics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Reagent kits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

10.4 Biodesix Inc.

10.5 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

10.6 Fluxion Biosciences Inc.

10.7 Guardant Health Inc.

10.8 Illumina Inc.

10.9 Menarini Silicon Biosystems SpA

10.10 Myriad Genetics Inc.

10.11 QIAGEN NV

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

