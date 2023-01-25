U.S. markets open in 8 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.25
    -17.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,735.00
    -91.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,824.25
    -85.25 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,889.70
    -5.10 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.37
    +0.24 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.90
    -7.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0904
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.20
    -0.61 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2328
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4510
    +0.2860 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,671.71
    -451.79 (-1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    512.13
    -15.15 (-2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,757.36
    -27.31 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

Breast Cancer Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.43%, Reaching a Valuation of US$ 70.51 Billion from 2022-2030, Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·9 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America has the largest breast cancer market share and is the market leader, Asia-Pacific will have the second greatest market share.

Farmington, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Breast Cancer Market size was estimated at USD 31.89 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 70.51 Billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. The most prevalent ailment in the population is breast cancer. The majority of its victims are women, and the incidence is growing. Breast cancer typically develops in the breast tissues. Breast lumps, changes in breast size and shape, fluid coming from the nipple, and irritable, scaly, or red spots on the skin are all indications of breast cancer. It is a disease that is spread by a condition that exacerbates symptoms including bone pain, swollen lymph nodes, breathing difficulties, and many others.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Breast Cancer Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition, and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Breast cancer can begin to spread when certain genes, such as Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2, are present (HER2). When this protein is present in the body, cancer spreads, and cell growth is accelerated. Breast cancer with a positive HER2 receptor is more aggressive than other forms. To treat and remove the tumour and concentrate more on HER2, a variety of treatments are available. which expands the market for breast cancer as the annual growth in both the patient population and the recovery rate from breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Market Recent Developments:

  • In September 2020, breast cancer market company Natco Pharma received FDA approval to begin collaborating on Lapatinib Tablets, a product from marketing partner Lupin. NATCO was the first applicant for Lapatinib Tablets. The same verified certificate was provided.

  • In June 2020, Phesgo also received US federal approval to treat skin and related problems. Depending on the diagnostic test, patients are selected for this test.

Breast Cancer Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on therapy, the market for treating breast cancer has more skilled experts, more sophisticated remedies, more market demand, and greater agitation in the populace. The number of breast cancer therapies is increasing, and more research and technology are being applied to them, which helps to increase the market share.
The market for hormone receptors throughout the projected period is anticipated to increase at the highest pace for breast cancer, according to a study of the different types of cancer. This is due to the fact that there are more cases of breast cancer every year, and new treatments are being created. The hormone receptor HER2 lost market share, although novel breast cancer treatments could spur faster CAGR growth over the course of the projected period.
The hospitals with the largest market shares constructed their own pharmacies inside the hospitals based on how they delivered their products to customers. because the patient's dependence on the medications they need for chemotherapy is growing. The breast cancer market is anticipated to expand over the forecast period as a result of patients' increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and hospital pharmacies' improved ability to supply them.

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, North America has the largest breast cancer market share and is the market leader. The market is expanding because there are more treatments for breast cancer and more people are being diagnosed with the disease. This is aided by the fact that the government is devoting more resources to the development of new treatments, and the improved effectiveness and efficacy of medications also contribute to the expansion of the market. There are more people in the market, and they are increasing their investments in new items, thereby expanding the market. As the number of patients and their needs increase, Asia-Pacific will have the second-greatest market share. In Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, the market is expanding.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248387/?Mode=TM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

8.6% from 2023 to 2030

Market Size in 2022

USD 31.89 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 70.51 Billion

By Therapy

Targeted Therapy, Hormonal Therapy, Surgery and radiation therapy, Biologic therapy

By Cancer Type

Hormone Receptor, HER2+

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others

By Companies

Merck & Co, Bristol Myers Squiib, Kyowa Kirin, Eisai Co.Ltd, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech, Mylan Laboratories, Celltrion, Fresenius Kabi, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Halozyme Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, and Others

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2021

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Breast Cancer Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The increased incidence of breast cancer is a significant market driver. Breast cancer is one of the numerous diseases that currently kill individuals. It has a significant impact on the lifestyles of many individuals. This sort of cancer must be identified and treated appropriately. The healthcare industry is under significant pressure to address breast cancer cases. According to the American Cancer Society, it is a common kind of cancer. Women in the region are especially harmed by this. The increase in male breast cancer is another factor pushing this market. In many locations, there is a high need for breast cancer testing, treatment, and services.

Market Restraints:

As the breast cancer market expands, better care may be provided to cancer patients. Chemotherapy enables several cancer patients to recover and resume living normal lives. However, the high cost of the treatment is one factor that inhibits the growth of this industry. There is an urgent need to manage the market and reduce expenses. In general, chemotherapy is expensive. Few individuals with cancer can afford this treatment.

Market Opportunity:

As the market for chemotherapy expands, there will be ample room for expansion. Those with breast cancer are more susceptible to illness. This type of cancer must be treated immediately to prevent it from spreading. Chemotherapy and other modified kinds of treatment have gained popularity in recent years. Chemotherapy can prevent the spread of cancer cells. It is a common treatment for the majority of cancer types. In the coming years, there will be a significant increase in the number of people receiving chemotherapy. More investment in this area will also result in market shifts.

Breast Cancer Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Merck & Co, Bristol Myers Squiib, Kyowa Kirin, Eisai Co.Ltd, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech, Mylan Laboratories, Celltrion, Fresenius Kabi, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Halozyme Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, and Others.

By Therapy

  • Targeted Therapy

    • Abemaciclib

    • Adotrastuzumab Emtansine

    • Everolimus

    • Trastuzumab

    • Ribociclib

    • Palbocicib

    • Pertuzumab

    • Olaparib

    • Others

  • Hormonal Therapy

    • Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators

    • Aromatase Inhibitors

    • Estrogen Receptor Downregulators

    • Chemotherapy ( Epothiones, Taxanes, Alkylating agents, Anthracyclines, Anti-metabolites)

    • Immunotherapy

  • Surgery and radiation therapy

  • Biologic therapy

By Cancer Type

  • Hormone Receptor

  • HER2+

By Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Online Pharmacies

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Hospital Injectable Drugs MarketThe Hospital Injectable Drugs Market is projected to grow from USD 38.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of around 4.8% during the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a solid CAGR during the review period. This can be attributed to the high adoption rate of advanced diagnostic equipment combined with the presence of key market players such as Kemper Medical, Inc. (US) and Chemyx, Inc. (US).

  • HIV Drugs Market – The global HIV drugs market size was valued at USD 30.89 billion in 2019, is expected to reach USD 36.495 billion by 2027, and is growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. On the basis of region, the global market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the forecast period, with a market size of USD 20.27 billion by 2020. The dominance of the region is attributed to the rising prevalence of HIV infection among the U.S. population. According to a 2021 study by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), approximately 1.2 million people were living with HIV at the end of 2018.

  • Poultry Drugs MarketThe global Poultry Drugs Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2022 - 2030. The poultry drugs market in North America is expected to grow over the forecast period of 2021-2030. Growth in major poultry-producing countries such as Mexico and Canada, and rising production rates in various regions owing to rising demand for meat products are factors that propel the growth of this industry.

  • Aerosol Therapy MarketThe Global Aerosol Therapy Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.5% From 2022 To 2030. Aerosols are suspensions of liquid or solid particles in a carrier gas and are used to treat respiratory-related diseases. North America is expected to dominate the market in this proportion. The Asia Pacific (mostly China and India) market is expected to grow at a relatively rapid pace during the forecast period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials in various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


Recommended Stories

  • Big factories, big trucks and big Musk: Tesla Q4 earnings expectations

    Tesla's fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings are upon us, and with it expectations from Wall Street for the electric vehicle maker to hit revenue for the quarter of $24.03 billion and adjusted earnings per share to land around $1.13, according to Yahoo Finance data. If Tesla hits that revenue estimate, it'll mark a record for the company, but also the slowest pace of growth since mid-2020. As usual, Tesla will share its results Wednesday after market close, and management will discuss the earnings and answer analyst questions during a webcast that will he held at 5:30 p.m. ET.

  • Cassava Plummets As 'Highly Desirable' Alzheimer's Results Don't Cut It With Investors

    Cassava disappointed Tuesday with midstage results for its oral Alzheimer's treatment and SAVA stock plummeted by a double-digit percentage.

  • Mark Cuban Aims To Disrupt A $365 Billion Industry – With The Only Startup That Bears His Name

    Billionaire venture capitalist Mark Cuban has founded or invested early in hundreds of startup companies over the years. But only one of them, founded in January 2022, bears his name. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. seeks to disrupt the $365 billion U.S. prescription drug market, which is rife with pricing inefficiencies. For example, one tablet of the Type 2 diabetes treatment Metformin costs over $500 at retail prices. But through Cuban’s company, the same tablet is just $46.20. The company

  • Popular Coca-Cola Brand May Have Toxic Chemicals

    Nothing will ruin a company's positive marketing flow like allegations of toxic chemicals or other health hazards. Iit happened, most recently, when an environmental health watchdog group sent a warning about elevated BPA chemicals in the sports bras produced by popular clothing makers like Nike , Gap -owned Athleta and Victoria's Secret . The latest major global brand to fall under chemical scrutiny is drinks giant Coca-Cola .

  • Better Long-Term Buy in 2023: Exact Sciences or Veracyte?

    Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) focus on genomic tests to diagnose various cancers. A report by BIS Research puts the molecular cancer diagnostics market at $4.1 billion in 2022 but with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% through 2032, reaching a $12.1 billion market by that time. Cancer is formed by changes to the genome in a body's cells, leading to uncontrollable growth.

  • Amazon's new RxPass is 'incremental step' in its foray into health care: Analyst

    Amazon announces a new drug pass for Prime members.

  • Column: Moderna and Pfizer are jacking up the price of COVID vaccines. The government should stop them

    Moderna and Pfizer have announced plans to quadruple the price of their COVID vaccines, putting them out of reach for millions. The U.S. should step in.

  • Amazon prescription drug plan is ‘simplicity, affordability’ needed in pharma space: Doctor

    Amazon Pharmacy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vin Gupta speaks with Yahoo Finance health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani about Amazon's new prescription drug plan, how it will work, and who it is meant for.

  • Man rushed to hospital with insect bite given devastating diagnosis

    Doctors initially told Dave Whitford, 49, he was suffering from an inner ear infection caused by an insect bite

  • Amazon Offers $5 Monthly Prescription Drug Plan

    Amazon (AMZN) announced the launch of RxPass, which will provide unlimited access to a roster of generic medicines for a monthly subscription fee.

  • Tonix CEO Calls for New Class of Covid-19 Pre-Exposure and Therapeutic Antibodies for High-Risk Populations

    by Faith Ashmore - Benzinga

  • Tens of Thousands of Americans May Have This Deadly Disease—and Not Even Know It

    GettyThe patient, Hector Campos, came into the emergency department with shortness of breath, erratic fever, and swollen, itchy ears. His wife explained that Campos had tested negative for COVID-19. “What do you think this might be?” Campos asked the chief of emergency medicine, Ethan Choi, who was similarly befuddled by the man’s symptoms.Scary, right? But it’s not real—Campos and Choi are both characters on the NBC medical drama Chicago Med. Over the course of the episode, which aired in March

  • Abbott Laboratories Not Yet in the Clear as We Approach Earnings

    Abbott Laboratories is expected to report earnings on Wednesday before the market opens. Let's check the condition of the charts and indicators before shareholders get the company report card. In this daily bar chart of ABT, below, I can see that prices have rallied from late October.

  • Why Are Axcella Health Shares Gaining Today?

    Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ: AXLA) announced a regulatory path to the registration of AXA1125 for Long COVID Fatigue. The company received regulatory guidance from the U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), supporting a single trial that could serve as the registration trial for patients with Long COVID fatigue. Axcella will meet with the MHRA soon to discuss the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) application. The company submitted an Investigational New Dr

  • Amazon Launches $5-a-Month Prescription Drug Plan in Further Healthcare Push

    The new Prime membership benefit, dubbed RxPass, will offer unlimited access to commonly prescribed generic medications.

  • Investors eye Boeing jet production outlook, delivery schedule

    As Boeing battles disruption in its supply chains, investors will be looking for the largest U.S. planemaker to satisfy questions about its planned ramp-up for commercial jets and set aside concerns over losses in major defense projects when it reports earnings Wednesday. Boeing has seen 737 MAX customer demand recover briskly after two crashes and the COVID-19 pandemic battered the airline industry. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said in October Boeing has “mitigated these existential moments.”

  • Blueprint Medicines' (BPMC) Aykavit sNDA Gets FDA Priority Tag

    The FDA accepts and grants priority review to Blueprint Medicines' (BPMC) sNDA for the label expansion of Aykavit for indolent systemic mastocytosis.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks

    Top healthcare stocks include Azenta for best value, Neurocrine Biosciences for fastest growth, and Signify Health for most momentum.

  • Albemarle calls for high lithium prices to fuel EV industry growth

    (Reuters) -Albemarle Corp on Tuesday called for lithium prices to remain high indefinitely in order to help the mining industry develop new sources of the electric vehicle (EV) battery metal and fuel the green energy transition. The push for higher prices by the world's largest lithium producer is likely to exacerbate the growing tension between EV manufacturers and mining companies that supply the materials crucial for the all-electric shift, with high metals prices threatening EV profitability. For 2023, Albemarle expects the price it receives for its lithium to jump 40% over 2022 levels.

  • An Unexpected Feat Just Sent Pliant Therapeutics Soaring 35%

    Pliant Therapeutics unveiled promising results for a lung disease treatment on Monday, and PLRX stock rocketed into the stratosphere.