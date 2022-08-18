U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

Breast Cancer Screening Market Size to Reach US$ 4.48 billion by 2030| Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·5 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global breast cancer screening market is expected to reach US$ 4.48 billion by 2030. The screening procedure is a promising option for early breast cancer detection and is expected to boost the market at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030, states Growth Plus Reports.

Breast cancer occurs due to the unnatural growth of breast cells forming a cluster of tissues, known as tumors. To prevent the further spreading of cancer, screening techniques are used for the early detection of this medical condition. The breast screening market is expected to depict a continuous and steady growth in the forecast period. Growth in breast cancer prevalence and the rising government initiatives are anticipated to drive the growth of the global breast cancer screening market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/breast-cancer-screening-market/7751

Market Driver

The growing number of breast cancer cases in women across the globe can be attributed to the growth of the breast cancer screening market. Furthermore, the growing adoption of technological advancement, favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing government initiatives also contribute to the market expansion. Additionally, rising awareness among the population has a positive impact on the market.

The global breast cancer screening market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Type, Product, End User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

There are various types of breast cancer screening methods that can be used for the detection of tumor cells namely mammography, MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), ultrasound, tomography, and genome test. The mammography segment leads the market with the largest revenue share. It is the standardized method used for cancer detection as the imaging technique. It provides accurate and precise results and is thus the most commonly used technique in breast cancer detection. Furthermore, government and private initiatives to provide access to mammography diagnostic for women are also boosting the global market for breast cancer screening. While MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) is witnessed as an emerging segment in this market. MRI provides a more accurate and precise result as this technology has a high sensitivity compared to mammography. Thus, MRI can detect the tumor much more efficiently than mammography, thereby anticipating the rapid development of this market segment.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 2.50 billion

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 4.48 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030

Base year for estimation

2021

Forecast period

2022-2030

Segments covered

Type, Product, Platform-based Product, End User

Purchase this Premium Report now: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=OJFteLBdsmSrLxFnoZWin3GFKGt6CAIv2Hv1Iyct&report_id=7751&license=Single

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Geographically, the global breast cancer screening market is segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

North America dominates the global market with the largest share. The growth of the region in the market can be attributed to the growing number of patients with breast cancer, favorable reimbursement policies, and the enormous technological base. Additionally, the massive base of advanced healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure also proves to be beneficial factors for the dominance of North America.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is witnessed as an emerging regional market for breast cancer screening technologies. The growth can be attributed to developing healthcare infrastructure, growing government/private initiatives, and increasing the adoption of innovative technologies. Furthermore, the rising number of breast cancer patients and improving reimbursement policies are also considered as important factors responsible for the market development.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global breast cancer screening market are:

  • BioTime Inc

  • Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc

  • A&G Pharmaceutical Inc

  • POC Medical Systems Inc.

  • Biocrates Life Sciences AG

  • Hologic Inc

  • OncoCyte Corporation

  • Metabolomic Technologies Inc

  • Myriad Genetics Inc

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V

  • Among others

Table Of Content:

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions       

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL BREAST CANCER SCREENING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE

    1. Mammography

    2. MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)

    3. Ultrasound

    4. Tomography

    5. Genome Test

    6. Biopsy

  6. GLOBAL BREAST CANCER SCREENING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT

    1. Instrument-based Product

      1. Biopsy

      2. Imaging

    2. Platform-based Product

      1. PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)

      2. Next-generation Sequencing

      3. Microarrays

      4. Others

TOC Continued..

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Speak to Our Expert: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/speak-analyst/breast-cancer-screening-market/7751

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/  Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


