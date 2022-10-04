U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,790.93
    +112.50 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,316.32
    +825.43 (+2.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.41
    +360.97 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.77
    +66.90 (+3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.23
    +2.60 (+3.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.90
    +31.90 (+1.87%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    +0.50 (+2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9989
    +0.0162 (+1.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    -0.0340 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1476
    +0.0157 (+1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1210
    -0.4990 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,328.24
    +769.68 (+3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.83
    +15.39 (+3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Breast Cancer Survivor and Author Visits IEHP Community Resource Centers; Free Signed Books to First 100 Attendees

·3 min read

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Franklin, a two-time breast cancer survivor and author of "I Stuff My Bra … So What?", will join Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) Community Resource Centers this month for free readings and conversations about breast cancer awareness, including the importance of screenings. Bonus: The first 100 session attendees will receive a free signed copy of Franklin's book!

Laura Franklin, a two-time breast cancer survivor and author of “I Stuff My Bra … So What?”, will join Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) Community Resource Centers this month for free readings and conversations about breast cancer awareness, including the importance of screenings. Bonus: The first 100 session attendees will receive a free signed copy of Franklin’s book!
Laura Franklin, a two-time breast cancer survivor and author of “I Stuff My Bra … So What?”, will join Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) Community Resource Centers this month for free readings and conversations about breast cancer awareness, including the importance of screenings. Bonus: The first 100 session attendees will receive a free signed copy of Franklin’s book!

"If I can help just one woman, or one man, understand that even though a breast cancer diagnosis is scary, it doesn't have to be a life sentence nor equal death," shared Franklin. "It is, however, a lifelong journey that one does not take alone, but with a village of survivors."

Franklin will be visiting the health plan's community resource centers at the following dates and times:

  • Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10-11:30 a.m. at IEHP's Riverside Center, 3590 Tyler St., Suite 101, Riverside, CA 92503

  • Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10-11:30 a.m. at IEHP's Victorville Center, 12353 Mariposa Road, Suites C-2 & C-3, Victorville, CA 92395

  • Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10-11:30 a.m. at IEHP's San Bernardino Center, 805 W. Second St., Suite C, San Bernardino, CA 92410

"Mammograms and breast exams save lives," added Franklin. "Women should educate themselves thoroughly about their bodies and medical history and should never be afraid to ask questions during doctor's visits or get a second opinion. Early detection and knowledge are key."

In addition to Franklin's visit, IEHP Community Resource Centers will also host breast and cervical health classes, food demonstrations, and provide pink T-shirts and ribbons (while supplies last) for visitors to support or commemorate loved ones in the fight against breast cancer.

"Laura's story is an honest account of her vulnerability and how she found hope in her faith through her breast cancer journey," said IEHP Community Resource Center Manager Maria Gallegos. "We are so excited to have Laura share her story with our communities and inspire women in our community to engage in their own wellness."

Registration for Franklin's book reading and talk is not required and community resource center events are always free and open to the public. Additional information about the centers and their class offerings is available on IEHP's Facebook page.

"Our community resource centers serve as a wellness hub for all who visit us," said IEHP Community Resource Center Manager Delia Orosco. "We're thrilled to welcome Laura to our centers and connect her to our members and communities to inspire even more health and wellness."

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 3,000 team members. Through dynamic partnerships with providers and community organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP))
IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP))
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breast-cancer-survivor-and-author-visits-iehp-community-resource-centers-free-signed-books-to-first-100-attendees-301640893.html

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

Recommended Stories

  • Bluebird Bio's 2nd Approval Doesn't Guarantee Survival

    Fewer still earn multiple regulatory approvals. Bluebird Bio is one of the lucky exceptions after earning FDA approval for Zynteglo and Skysona in the third quarter. An exodus of executives, a precariously low cash position, and a fierce competitive landscape suggest the gene therapy pioneer still may not live up to expectations.

  • 3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), and Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) are developing remarkable therapies that, instead of merely treating disorders, have the potential to cure them or at least make an impact that no other drug has to date. The reason that's not a big cause for alarm is that the company's second-quarter revenue of $2.86 billion would be up 20% over the same period in 2021 if its COVID-19 therapy, REGEN-COV, was excluded from total revenue. The company's sales of the treatment ended late last year when government contracts for the therapy ended.

  • Bayer Hits Courtroom Winning Streak as It Battles Remaining Roundup Lawsuits

    Bayer recently won five consecutive cases over its Roundup weedkiller, a change after several juries had held it responsible for causing cancer and the company set aside about $16 billion for settlements.

  • Why Novavax's (NVAX) COVID Vaccine Struggles for Market Share?

    Despite being the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine in many markets, Novavax's (NVAX) delayed product launch severely affected the company's prospects.

  • KalVista shares slide 47% premarket after company halts trial of treatment for hereditary angioedema

    KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares tumbled 47% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the company said it's halting a Phase 2 trial of a treatment for hereditary angioedema, after multiple patients showed liver enzyme elevations. No patients had concomitant elevation of bilirubin levels and all were asymptomatic, the company said in a statement. "We made the difficult decision to terminate KOMPLETE because we concluded that the emerging safety profile of the current formulation will not meet our re

  • Why Top-Rated Biotechs Apellis, Belite Are Among The Worst Performers Today

    Apellis and Belite Bio were among the worst-performing biotech stocks Monday after presenting test results in two eye diseases.

  • Why SIGA Technologies Stock Fell 31.7% in September

    SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ: SIGA), a pharmaceutical company that specializes in health security countermeasures against biological, chemical, radiological, and nuclear attacks, along with vaccines and therapies to treat emerging infectious diseases, saw its shares fall 31.7% in September, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The company manufactures TPOXX (tecovirimat), a vaccine against monkeypox. On Sept. 19, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that the vaccine, initially developed to prevent smallpox, should be restricted to only those patients with severe monkeypox disease or at high risk of severe cases of monkeypox, including people with weakened immune systems or skin conditions, such as eczema or HIV that is not virally suppressed.

  • Is Eli Lilly Stock a Buy Following This Competitor's Major Win?

    Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) was already having a great year in the stock market, but on Sept. 28, the company's shares jumped by about 7%. The move happened after biotech giant Biogen and its partner Esai reported positive top-line results from a phase 3 clinical trial for an Alzheimer's disease (AD) therapy candidate, lecanemab. Eli Lilly is working on its own AD treatment, donanemab, and the market counted Biogen's win as Eli Lilly's too.

  • Pfizer's Covid Sales Are Expected To Decline, Again — Is PFE Stock Now A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a sell on an expected decline for Covid vaccine sales in the third quarter? Is PFE stock now a sell?

  • Quest Diagnostics (DGX) & Peers Progress With Monkeypox Testing

    Quest Diagnostics in its latest media report notes that demand for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing declined in August compared to the prior month.

  • Woman Welcomes Baby Mid-Flight Weeks Before Due Date — and Birth Certificate Says He Was Born 'In the Air'

    "Everything just happened so fast," says new mom Kendra Rhoden

  • Can AbbVie's (ABBV) New Drugs Make up for Lost Humira Sales?

    AbbVie's (ABBV) new drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, are faring well, bolstered by approval in new indications. They are expected to drive revenues once Humira loses U.S. exclusivity in 2023.

  • Reata Pharma (RETA) is Striving Hard Despite Pipeline Setbacks

    Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) is yet to generate product revenues due to the lack of marketed drugs in its portfolio. However, two of its pipeline candidates are close to potential FDA approval.

  • World’s Most Expensive Drugs Can’t Cure What Ails This Biotech

    Bluebird Bio has received a lot of attention for pricing two FDA-approved gene therapies at around $3 million, but its financial future remains uncertain.

  • Sanofi (SNY) Relies on Dupixent and Vaccines to Drive Growth

    Dupixent has become the key top-line driver for Sanofi (SNY). Sanofi possesses a leading vaccine portfolio, which has become the primary top-line driver. Its R&D pipeline is strong.

  • Can Biogen (BIIB) Navigate Multiple Challenges & Grow Again?

    Most of Biogen's (BIIB) key drugs are facing declining sales. Despite these challenges, we are hopeful that potential new product launches such as lecanemab, zuranolone and additional biosimilars can help revive growth.

  • 5 Worst Salad Dressings for Blood Sugar

    Sneaky food additives are everywhere in our food system, and condiments are one of the biggest culprits. If you're watching your blood sugar, you'll want to check your dressings for large amounts of added sugars, carbohydrates, and unhealthy fats.Checking nutrition labels is one of the easiest ways to spot added sugars in the diet. The new, updated nutrition labels now make it easier than ever with an "added sugar" line on the nutrition facts to decipher exactly how much of the sugar is naturall

  • Arizona clinic has workaround for abortion pill ban

    A Phoenix abortion clinic has come up with a way for patients who can end their pregnancy using a pill to get the medication quickly without running afoul of a resurrected Arizona law that bans most abortions. Under the arrangement that began Monday, patients will have an ultrasound in Arizona, get a prescription through a telehealth appointment with a California doctor and then have it mailed to a post office in a California border town for pickup, all for free. While not as easy as before an Arizona judge ruled that a pre-statehood law criminalizing nearly all abortions could be enforced nearly two weeks ago, the process saves an overnight trip to a major California city with an abortion clinic.

  • As TV doctor, Mehmet Oz provided platform for questionable products and views

    Mehmet Oz looked directly into the camera and introduced his daytime television viewers to a "controversial" weight loss approach: taking a hormone that women produce during pregnancy combined with a diet of 500 calories a day. "Does it really work? Is it safe? Is it a miracle? Or is it hype?" he asked in a 2011 episode of "The Dr. Oz Show" before introducing his audience to "human chorionic gonadotropin," or HCG, and to a weight loss doctor who promoted it.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter

  • Amylyx lobbies Congress for more insurance coverage of ALS clinics

    Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' co-founders have said they want to use their newfound platform to bring down barriers to ALS care.