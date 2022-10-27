U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 13.85 Bn, Targeted Therapy to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The breast cancer therapeutics market size is set to grow by USD 13.85 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising prevalence of breast cancer is driving the breast cancer therapeutics market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of treatments may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the breast cancer therapeutics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Clovis Oncology Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive vendor information

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist breast cancer therapeutics market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the breast cancer therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the breast cancer therapeutics market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of breast cancer therapeutics market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly!

Related Reports

Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by type (targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the targeted therapy segment will be significant.

Non-melanoma Skin Cancer Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by type (BCC and SCC) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the BCC segment will be significant.

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.95%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 13.85 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.74

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 49%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Clovis Oncology Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Hormonal therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 10.4 Amgen Inc.

  • 10.5 AstraZeneca Plc

  • 10.6 Eli Lilly and Co.

  • 10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 10.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 10.9 Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Novartis AG

  • 10.11 PerkinElmer Inc.

  • 10.12 Pfizer Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026
Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breast-cancer-therapeutics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-13-85-bn-targeted-therapy-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-product-segment---technavio-301659818.html

SOURCE Technavio

