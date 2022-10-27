Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 13.85 Bn, Targeted Therapy to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The breast cancer therapeutics market size is set to grow by USD 13.85 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising prevalence of breast cancer is driving the breast cancer therapeutics market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of treatments may challenge market growth.
Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Product
Geography
Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the breast cancer therapeutics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Clovis Oncology Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist breast cancer therapeutics market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the breast cancer therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the breast cancer therapeutics market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of breast cancer therapeutics market vendors
Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.95%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 13.85 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.74
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 49%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Clovis Oncology Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Hormonal therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AbbVie Inc.
10.4 Amgen Inc.
10.5 AstraZeneca Plc
10.6 Eli Lilly and Co.
10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
10.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
10.9 Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.
10.10 Novartis AG
10.11 PerkinElmer Inc.
10.12 Pfizer Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
