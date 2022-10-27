Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 13.85 Bn, Targeted Therapy to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The breast cancer therapeutics market size is set to grow by USD 13.85 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising prevalence of breast cancer is driving the breast cancer therapeutics market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of treatments may challenge market growth.

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the breast cancer therapeutics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Clovis Oncology Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist breast cancer therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the breast cancer therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the breast cancer therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of breast cancer therapeutics market vendors

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Clovis Oncology Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Hormonal therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

10.4 Amgen Inc.

10.5 AstraZeneca Plc

10.6 Eli Lilly and Co.

10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

10.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

10.9 Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.

10.10 Novartis AG

10.11 PerkinElmer Inc.

10.12 Pfizer Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

