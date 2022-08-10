Breast Implant Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2025, Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Breast Implant Market Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The breast implant market share is expected to increase by USD 437.17 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8%. Technavio categorizes the breast implant market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the breast implant market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Breast Implant Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Breast Implant Market - Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key driver for the breast implant market is the increasing prevalence of breast cancer . Globally, the incidence rate of breast cancer was 0.03 per 100,000 people in 2018. Breast cancer accounts for 1 in 4 cases of cancer diagnosed in women across the world. In 2020, breast cancer accounted for 24.5% of the total new cases of cancer in women. The number of people with breast cancer is constantly increasing. Factors such as family history, age, obesity, breast density, high alcohol consumption, exposure to estrogen, radiation therapy, and hormone replacement therapy treatments are increasing the number of breast cancer cases. According to OECD data, breast cancer is the second most common cause of mortality among women across the OECD countries, accounting for 7.2% of the total cancer mortality rates in 2018. Due to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, a large number of women are undergoing mastectomy during the breast treatment procedure. As breast implants are used in breast cancer patients after mastectomy for breast reconstruction, the increasing prevalence of breast cancer drives the growth of the global breast implants market.





Market Challenges - The key challenge for the breast implant market is the complications associated with the use of breast implants. Some of the post-surgical complications associated with the use of breast implants are the requirement of additional surgeries, development of BIA-ALCL, capsular contracture, silent rupture or leakage of implants, infection, and pain. In addition, chest wall deformity, calcium deposits forming hard lumps under the skin, breast tissue atrophy, extrusion, hematoma, necrosis, bruising, nipple/breast sensation changes, seroma, wrinkling, rippling of implant, and skin rashes are associated with the use of breast implants. The re-operation rate is more among women implanted with silicone breast implants when compared with saline breast implants. Some of the other concerns associated with the use of breast implants include inadequate milk supply for breastfeeding; the high occurrence of platinum toxic material in baby blood breastfeeds after breast implantation; and occurrence of neurological symptoms such as memory loss, difficulties with concentration, and other cognitive problems. Such complications are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Breast Implant Market - Segmentation Analysis

The breast implant market report is segmented by Product (Silicone breast implants and Saline breast implants), Application (Breast cosmetic surgery and Breast reconstruction surgery), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Revenue Generating Segment - The breast implant market share growth in the silicone breast implants segment will be significant for revenue generation. Breast implants filled with silicone gel are often firm, pliable, and lightweight with a natural appearance.

Breast Implant Market - Vendor Analysis

The breast implant market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Breast Implant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 437.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.09 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, ROW, North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, France, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., CEREPLAS Co., Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., GC Aesthetics Inc., Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Ideal Implant Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Laboratories Arion, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, and Sientra Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

