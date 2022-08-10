U.S. markets closed

Breast Implant Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2025, Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Implant Market  Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The breast implant market share is expected to increase by USD 437.17 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8%. Technavio categorizes the breast implant market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the breast implant market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Breast Implant Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
For more highlights on the parent market analysis -Request a FREE Sample Now!

Breast Implant Market - Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The key driver for the breast implant market is the increasing prevalence of breast cancer. Globally, the incidence rate of breast cancer was 0.03 per 100,000 people in 2018. Breast cancer accounts for 1 in 4 cases of cancer diagnosed in women across the world. In 2020, breast cancer accounted for 24.5% of the total new cases of cancer in women. The number of people with breast cancer is constantly increasing. Factors such as family history, age, obesity, breast density, high alcohol consumption, exposure to estrogen, radiation therapy, and hormone replacement therapy treatments are increasing the number of breast cancer cases. According to OECD data, breast cancer is the second most common cause of mortality among women across the OECD countries, accounting for 7.2% of the total cancer mortality rates in 2018. Due to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, a large number of women are undergoing mastectomy during the breast treatment procedure. As breast implants are used in breast cancer patients after mastectomy for breast reconstruction, the increasing prevalence of breast cancer drives the growth of the global breast implants market.

  • Market Challenges - The key challenge for the breast implant market is the complications associated with the use of breast implants. Some of the post-surgical complications associated with the use of breast implants are the requirement of additional surgeries, development of BIA-ALCL, capsular contracture, silent rupture or leakage of implants, infection, and pain. In addition, chest wall deformity, calcium deposits forming hard lumps under the skin, breast tissue atrophy, extrusion, hematoma, necrosis, bruising, nipple/breast sensation changes, seroma, wrinkling, rippling of implant, and skin rashes are associated with the use of breast implants. The re-operation rate is more among women implanted with silicone breast implants when compared with saline breast implants. Some of the other concerns associated with the use of breast implants include inadequate milk supply for breastfeeding; the high occurrence of platinum toxic material in baby blood breastfeeds after breast implantation; and occurrence of neurological symptoms such as memory loss, difficulties with concentration, and other cognitive problems. Such complications are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Request a FREE Sample Report right now!

Breast Implant Market - Segmentation Analysis

The breast implant market report is segmented by Product (Silicone breast implants and Saline breast implants), Application (Breast cosmetic surgery and Breast reconstruction surgery), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Revenue Generating Segment - The breast implant market share growth in the silicone breast implants segment will be significant for revenue generation. Breast implants filled with silicone gel are often firm, pliable, and lightweight with a natural appearance.

Grab a sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Breast Implant Market - Vendor Analysis

The breast implant market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

The competitive scenario provided in the Breast Implant Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Breast Implant Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The cardiology electrodes market share is expected to increase to USD 95.68 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52%.

  • The veterinary endoscopy devices market share is expected to increase to USD 121.34 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69%.

Breast Implant Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 437.17 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.09

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, ROW, North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, France, China, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., CEREPLAS Co., Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., GC Aesthetics Inc., Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Ideal Implant Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Laboratories Arion, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, and Sientra Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Healthcare Market" Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Silicone breast implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Saline breast implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Breast cosmetic surgery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Breast reconstruction surgery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 Key leading countries

  • 8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 11.4 CEREPLAS Co.

  • 11.5 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

  • 11.6 GC Aesthetics Inc.

  • 11.7 Groupe SEBBIN SAS

  • 11.8 Ideal Implant Inc.

  • 11.9 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • 11.10 Laboratories Arion

  • 11.11 POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

  • 11.12 Sientra Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breast-implant-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-8-by-2025--driven-by-increasing-prevalence-of-breast-cancer---technavio-301601496.html

SOURCE Technavio

