Breast implant market size to increase by USD 588.1 million: North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

Regional analysis

By region, the global breast implant market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The factors driving the demand for breast implants in this area are the presence of well-equipped and established healthcare infrastructure. Another factor influencing the breast implant market is the availability of highly skilled professionals and the presence of extensive healthcare insurance coverage.

In addition, the growing number of cosmetic surgical procedures such as breast augmentation procedures in the Western States, increasing demand for breast implants among women to improve their aesthetic appearance, and the availability of less invasive treatments are contributing to the market growth in North America.

Company profiles

The breast implant market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AbbVie Inc: The company offers solutions for breast implants with five different profile options and three unique gummy gels.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd: The company offers solutions for breast implants that come in either a textured or smooth surface shell.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc: The company offers solutions for breast implants, consisting of advanced silicone-filled breast and body shaping implant options.

Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd: The company offers solutions for breast implants with increased fullness and lift, especially in the upper portion of the breast giving volume to the cleavage.

Groupe SEBBIN SAS: The company offers solutions for breast implants with strong gel cohesion, shell elongation and descent resilience.

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.

Ideal Implant Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

PMT Corp.

POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH

Sientra Inc.

Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltd.

Technomed India Pvt. Ltd.

Trulife

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, the growing number of breast cosmetic procedures, and the rising awareness about breast implants. However, the complications associated with using breast implants are hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market segmentation

By application , the market is segmented into breast cosmetic surgery and breast reconstruction surgery . Breast cosmetic surgery accounted for the largest share of the market.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market.

What are the key data covered in this breast implant market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the breast implant market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the breast implant market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the breast implant market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of breast implant market vendors

Breast Implant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 588.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, France, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., BellaSeno GmbH, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., DONASIS BIO LABO, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd., Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd., Ideal Implant Inc., Johnson and Johnson, PMT Corp., POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra Inc., Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltd., Technomed India Pvt. Ltd., and Trulife Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global breast implant market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Applicaton Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Breast cosmetic surgery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Breast reconstruction surgery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Silicone breast implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Saline breast implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

12.4 BellaSeno GmbH

12.5 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

12.6 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

12.7 Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd.

12.8 Groupe SEBBIN SAS

12.9 Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.

12.10 Ideal Implant Inc.

12.11 Johnson and Johnson

12.12 PMT Corp.

12.13 POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH

12.14 Sientra Inc.

12.15 Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltd.

12.16 Technomed India Pvt. Ltd.

12.17 Trulife

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

