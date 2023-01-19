Breast implant market size to increase by USD 588.1 million: North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Breast Implant Market by Product, Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% and register an incremental growth of USD 588.1 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report.
Regional analysis
By region, the global breast implant market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The factors driving the demand for breast implants in this area are the presence of well-equipped and established healthcare infrastructure. Another factor influencing the breast implant market is the availability of highly skilled professionals and the presence of extensive healthcare insurance coverage.
In addition, the growing number of cosmetic surgical procedures such as breast augmentation procedures in the Western States, increasing demand for breast implants among women to improve their aesthetic appearance, and the availability of less invasive treatments are contributing to the market growth in North America.
Company profiles
The breast implant market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
AbbVie Inc: The company offers solutions for breast implants with five different profile options and three unique gummy gels.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd: The company offers solutions for breast implants that come in either a textured or smooth surface shell.
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc: The company offers solutions for breast implants, consisting of advanced silicone-filled breast and body shaping implant options.
Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd: The company offers solutions for breast implants with increased fullness and lift, especially in the upper portion of the breast giving volume to the cleavage.
Groupe SEBBIN SAS: The company offers solutions for breast implants with strong gel cohesion, shell elongation and descent resilience.
Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.
Ideal Implant Inc.
Johnson and Johnson
PMT Corp.
POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH
Sientra Inc.
Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltd.
Technomed India Pvt. Ltd.
Trulife
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, the growing number of breast cosmetic procedures, and the rising awareness about breast implants. However, the complications associated with using breast implants are hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
Market segmentation
By application, the market is segmented into breast cosmetic surgery and breast reconstruction surgery. Breast cosmetic surgery accounted for the largest share of the market.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market.
What are the key data covered in this breast implant market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the breast implant market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the breast implant market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the breast implant market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of breast implant market vendors
Breast Implant Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
158
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 588.1 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
4.5
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key countries
US, Canada, France, Germany, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
AbbVie Inc., BellaSeno GmbH, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., DONASIS BIO LABO, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd., Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd., Ideal Implant Inc., Johnson and Johnson, PMT Corp., POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra Inc., Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltd., Technomed India Pvt. Ltd., and Trulife
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global breast implant market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Applicaton Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Breast cosmetic surgery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Breast reconstruction surgery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product
7.3 Silicone breast implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Saline breast implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Product
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 AbbVie Inc.
12.4 BellaSeno GmbH
12.5 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
12.6 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.
12.7 Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd.
12.8 Groupe SEBBIN SAS
12.9 Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.
12.10 Ideal Implant Inc.
12.11 Johnson and Johnson
12.12 PMT Corp.
12.13 POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH
12.14 Sientra Inc.
12.15 Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltd.
12.16 Technomed India Pvt. Ltd.
12.17 Trulife
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
