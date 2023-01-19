U.S. markets closed

Breast implant market size to increase by USD 588.1 million: North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Breast Implant Market by Product, Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% and register an incremental growth of USD 588.1 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Breast Implant Market 2023-2027
Regional analysis

By region, the global breast implant market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The factors driving the demand for breast implants in this area are the presence of well-equipped and established healthcare infrastructure. Another factor influencing the breast implant market is the availability of highly skilled professionals and the presence of extensive healthcare insurance coverage.

In addition, the growing number of cosmetic surgical procedures such as breast augmentation procedures in the Western States, increasing demand for breast implants among women to improve their aesthetic appearance, and the availability of less invasive treatments are contributing to the market growth in North America.

Company profiles

The breast implant market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • AbbVie Inc: The company offers solutions for breast implants with five different profile options and three unique gummy gels.

  • CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd: The company offers solutions for breast implants that come in either a textured or smooth surface shell.

  • Establishment Labs Holdings Inc: The company offers solutions for breast implants, consisting of advanced silicone-filled breast and body shaping implant options.

  • Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd: The company offers solutions for breast implants with increased fullness and lift, especially in the upper portion of the breast giving volume to the cleavage.

  • Groupe SEBBIN SAS: The company offers solutions for breast implants with strong gel cohesion, shell elongation and descent resilience.

  • Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.

  • Ideal Implant Inc.

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • PMT Corp.

  • POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH

  • Sientra Inc.

  • Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltd.

  • Technomed India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Trulife

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, the growing number of breast cosmetic procedures, and the rising awareness about breast implants. However, the complications associated with using breast implants are hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

  • By application, the market is segmented into breast cosmetic surgery and breast reconstruction surgery. Breast cosmetic surgery accounted for the largest share of the market.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market.

Related Reports:

Moist Wound Dressings Market by Product, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The moist wound dressings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,365.75 million. The increasing incidence and prevalence of acute and chronic wounds are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of wound treatment may impede the market growth.

Orthopedic Prosthetics Market by Product, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The orthopedic prosthetics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 756.75 million. The growing number of trauma, accident cases, and birth defects is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of prosthetics may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this breast implant market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the breast implant market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the breast implant market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the breast implant market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of breast implant market vendors

Breast Implant Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

158

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 588.1 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

4.5

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key countries

US, Canada, France, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., BellaSeno GmbH, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., DONASIS BIO LABO, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd., Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd., Ideal Implant Inc., Johnson and Johnson, PMT Corp., POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra Inc., Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltd., Technomed India Pvt. Ltd., and Trulife

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global breast implant market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Applicaton Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Breast cosmetic surgery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Breast reconstruction surgery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Silicone breast implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Saline breast implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 12.4 BellaSeno GmbH

  • 12.5 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

  • 12.6 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

  • 12.7 Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd.

  • 12.8 Groupe SEBBIN SAS

  • 12.9 Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.

  • 12.10 Ideal Implant Inc.

  • 12.11 Johnson and Johnson

  • 12.12 PMT Corp.

  • 12.13 POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH

  • 12.14 Sientra Inc.

  • 12.15 Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltd.

  • 12.16 Technomed India Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.17 Trulife

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Breast Implant Market 2023-2027
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breast-implant-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-588-1-million-north-america-will-account-for-43-of-the-markets-growth-during-the-forecast-period---technavio-301722245.html

SOURCE Technavio

