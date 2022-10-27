Breast Implants Market to hit USD 6 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Prominent players operating in the breast implants industry are AbbVie, Mentor Worldwide (Johnson & Johnson), Sientra, Inc., and Establishment Labs.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The breast implant market value is projected to exceed USD 6 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Increasing number of plastic surgeries is anticipated to emerge as a significant factor positively influencing the industry dynamics. The visible surge in demand for both surgical and non-invasive cosmetic procedures can be attributed to a considerable rise in disposable incomes and the growing desire to enhance physical appearance and aesthetic appeal.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2020







Superior product attributes to drive the demand for saline breast implants

Breast implants market from saline breast implant segment is anticipated to gain significant momentum and may drive appreciable revenues by 2030. The rapid upsurge in the number of breast augmentation procedures globally is the primary factor supporting segment expansion. Saline implants have better firmness and are relatively cheaper than silicone or gel-based implants.

Browse key industry insights spread across 196 pages with 277 market data tables & 27 figures & charts from the report, “Breast Implants Market Size By Product (Saline Implant, Silicone Implant), By Shape (Round, Anatomical), By Application (Breast Augmentation, Breast Reconstruction), By Texture (Smooth, Textured), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030 Market Driver: Surging breast enhancement surgeries may augment the industry outlook through 2030”, in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/breast-implants-market



Prevalence of breast cancer to augment product demand for breast reconstruction procedures

Breast implants market from breast reconstruction segment is projected to cross USD 760 million by 2030. The surging incidences of breast cancer is one of the leading factor driving the demand for breast reconstruction procedures. The subsequent rise in the number of lumpectomy and mastectomy procedures will bolster segment expansion.

Story continues

Integration of modern surgical techniques to create positive growth prospects for smooth breast implant

Smooth breast implant segment amassed around 66% revenue share in 2021 and is likely to exhibit a similar growth trend through 2030. Smooth implants sometimes have a longer lifespan and are much softer than textured implants, providing a more natural appearance and feel. The introduction of modern plastic surgery techniques and improved smooth-walled implants can significantly limit the chance of capsular contraction, creating more optimistic scenarios for the market value.

Strong economic landscape to aid industry growth across the Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific breast implants market is predicted to reach USD 940 million by 2030. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer in the region and the rising disease awareness will fuel the regional industry size. Asia Pacific region has the availability of affordable implants and affordable surgical procedures. This, in addition to the flourishing economic outlook and rising disposable incomes, will drive regional development.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2020



Footprint expansion remains the key growth strategy

Major enterprises partaking in the breast implants market are Mentor Worldwide (Johnson & Johnson), AbbVie, Establishment Labs, and Sientra, Inc., among others. These companies are focusing on expanding their global footprint as part of their strategic growth measures.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.





CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com/



