Breast Lesion Localization Market by Type, Usage, End User Preference Survey - Global Forecast to 2026

ReportLinker
·5 min read

The breast lesion localization market is expected to reach USD 305 million by 2026 from USD 244 million in 2021. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing incidence of breast cancer, the increasing rate of the geriatric population (as age contributes to the risk of breast cancer and the rising awareness on the early detection of breast cancer in the coming years.

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breast Lesion Localization Market by Type, Usage, End User Preference Survey - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03795724/?utm_source=GNW


However, several factors, such as uncertainty in regulatory approval procedures, are expected to restrain the growth of the breast lesion localization market during the forecast period.
In this report, the breast lesion localization market is segmented based on type, usage, and region.

In terms of value, the wire localization segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market in 2020
Based on type, the breast lesion localization market is segmented into wire localization, radioisotope localization, magnetic localization, electromagnetic localization, and other localization methods.In terms of value, the wire localization segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market in 2020.

The appropriate localization of abnormal tissues, the minimum removal of normal tissues, minimum scarring, and the availability of reimbursement for breast lesion localization devices are the major factors driving the growth of the wire localization segment.

Radio-guided occult lesion localization (ROLL) segment accounted for the largest share of the radioisotope localization market in 2020
Radioisotope localization is used for preoperative nonpalpable lesion localization during breast cancer surgeries as well as for sentinel lymph node mapping in cancer staging.By type, the radioisotope localization methods market is segmented into radio-guided occult lesion localization (ROLL) and radioactive seed localization (RSL).

ROLL segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market in 2020.
In 2020, the breast biopsy segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market.
Based on usage, the breast lesion localization methods market is segmented into Breast Biopsy and Breast Conservation (Lumpectomy).In 2020, the breast biopsy segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market.

The factors driving the growth of the market are the growing incidence of breast cancer, the rising number of breast cancer screening programs, improved reimbursement scenarios, increased awareness of early detection of breast cancer, and greater demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures.

North America accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market in 2020
The breast lesion localization market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).
In terms of value, North America accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market is 2020, followed by Europe.The APAC market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to the rapidly increasing patient population, increasing healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising government spending on breast cancer research, and increasing awareness about the importance of the early detection of breast cancer in several APAC countries.

In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing managers, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the automotive sensors marketplace.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 15%
• By Designation: C-level Executives – 28%, Managers – 33%, and Others – 39%
• By Region: Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, North America – 35%, and RoW – 15%

Key players in the breast lesion localization market
The prominent players in the breast lesion localization market are Hologic, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (US), Argon Medical Devices (US), Laurane Medical LLC (France), Endomagnetics Ltd. (UK), Intramedical Imaging, LLC (US), Isoaid (US), Surgiceye GmbH (Germany), Ranfac Corp. (US), Mermaid Medical Group (Denmark), Izi Medical Products, LLC (US), Matek Medikal (Turkey), Tsunami Medical Srl (Italy), BPB Medica (Italy), Sirius Medical Systems B.V. (Netherlands), Molli Surgical Inc. (Canada). Other players in the breast lesion localization market are Sterylab S.R.L. (Italy), CP Medical (Georgia), MDL SRL (Italy), Biomedical Srl (Italy), Elucent Medical (US), Vigeo srl (Italy), and Medax Medical Devices (Italy).

Research Coverage:
The report analyzes the breast lesion localization market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as type, usage, and region.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various breast lesion localization products available in the market.

The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report
The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global breast lesion localization market. The report analyzes this market by type, usage, and region
• Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global breast lesion localization market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by type, usage and region
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global breast lesion localization market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global breast lesion localization market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03795724/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


