U.S. markets close in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,608.01
    +19.17 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,452.49
    +213.30 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,479.19
    +53.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,687.34
    -5.58 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.65
    -2.70 (-3.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.30
    -10.70 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.56 (-2.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9697
    -0.0008 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9370
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1091
    +0.0116 (+1.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8780
    +1.0790 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,132.21
    +7.98 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.20
    +1.48 (+0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,826.15
    -59.08 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Breast Pump Market Size Worth $5.20 Billion by 2030 at CAGR of 8.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global breast pump market is expected to reach USD 5.20 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030. Improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, increasing global women's employment rates and the presence of favorable demographics are the key driving factors for the breast pump market.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

  • In terms of product, closed system segment held the largest market share of 65.3% in 2021 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to its several benefits and high adoption, as compared to the open system.

  • In terms of technology, electric pumps segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to its flexibility and ease of use.

  • In terms of application, hospital grade segment held the largest market share in 2021, owing to the increasing number of hospitals and rising healthcare expenditure.

  • North America is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period owing to the rising women's employment and large presence of key players operating in the market.

Browse Breast Pump and Breastfeeding Accessories Industry Data Book - Breast Pump, Wearable Breast Pump & Breastfeeding Accessories Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030  

Breast Pump Market Growth & Trends

Moreover, the market has seen significant growth over the last few decades, owing to increasing product launches by key players, and rising R&D activities. For instance, in March 2021, the Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump, Advanced is the top brand of mothers and children care goods recommended by pregnant women and mothers in the U. S. It features Natural Action technology, a powerful combination of suction and nipple stimulation that simulates the distinctive wave-like tongue motion that occurs when the baby sucks. This technology initiates the milk flow faster than previous models, enabling moms to express their milk more effectively.

Similarly, in October 2021, Willow also launched its Perfect Pumping Bra, developed by The Dairy Fairy. Willow pump bra was designed to provide moms with exceptional comfort, support, and a perfect fit, helping them to have the best possible pumping experience. The appropriate fit can help boost the mother's milk flow while using wearable breast pumps. Adjustable straps, a customizable mesh panel, beautiful lace embellishments, and a patent-pending double extender clip characterize the Willow Perfect Pumping Bra. Furthermore, the wire-free bra's luxurious fabric is machine washable and elastic while still being designed to secure the Willow pump for an ideal pumping experience. As a result, product launches with additional benefits are expected to increase market growth for these breast pumps over the projection period.

Breast Pump Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global breast pump market report on the basis of product, technology, application, and region:

Breast Pump Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Open System

  • Closed System

Breast Pump Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Manual Pumps

  • Battery Powered Pumps

  • Electric Pumps

Breast Pump Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Personal Use

  • Hospital Grade

Breast Pump Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • MEA

List of Key Players in Breast Pump Market

  • Ameda (Magento, Inc.)

  • Hygeia Health

  • Medela AG

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc.

  • Pigeon Corporation

  • Motif Medical

  • Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie)

  • Willow Innovations, Inc.

  • Spectra Baby USA

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Wearable Breast Pumps Market - The global wearable breast pumps market is anticipated to reach USD 975.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.21%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing patient disposable income are further anticipated to propel the demand for wearable breast pumps.

  • Breast Reconstruction Market - The global breast reconstruction market size is expected to reach USD 826.9 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030. Rising cases of breast cancer, an increase in the number of reconstructive procedures, and rising awareness regarding the availability of breast reconstruction procedures are expected to be the key factors driving the market.

  • Breast Pads Market - The global breast pads market size is expected to reach USD 119.8 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2030. Rising breastfeeding rates are driving the market. These products assist pregnant women in dealing with the leakage problems that occur during breastfeeding. Moreover, increasing global women's employment rates have led to an increase in demand for accessible baby care products, such as nursing breast pads. The rise in the number of working women throughout the world has resulted in an increase in the number of dual-income homes. This has resulted in an increase in average family income, which is likely to fuel the expansion of the worldwide infant care products market, which also includes the global market for nursing breast pads.

GVR has curated a list of micro markets to provide a holistic view of industry performance. We focus on critical applications and end-use to give all stakeholders a detailed perspective. The data books are available in interactive dashboards and services start at US$ 500 per month.

Browse Micro-Markets & Industry Data Books from Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com  
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com  
Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions  
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breast-pump-market-size-worth-5-20-billion-by-2030-at-cagr-of-8-3-grand-view-research-inc-301647407.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Suppliers Halt Operations at Top Chinese Memory Chip Maker

    Chip-equipment suppliers are pulling out staff based at China’s leading memory-chip maker as they assess the impact of U.S. semiconductor-export restrictions.

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • Rivian Stock Set To Double Courtesy Its EV Portfolio As Recall Related Pullback Seems Overdone, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) with a $65 price target. After speaking with management, Rakesh says Rivian Automotive's recall of its ~13,000 R1 units, or less than 1% of its vehicles, is relatively minor, and its manufacturing lines have already been updated. Usually, customers can drive through service centers or use "Pop-Up" maintenance areas. He believes that the ~25K production target is still on track. He views the pullback as overdone

  • I joined the ‘Great Resignation’ a few months ago—here’s how it’s working out

    Being middle-aged and experienced, I decided I want flexibility, structure and growth — three nouns I normally don't associate with a career. It can be done.

  • Marks & Spencer to close one in four bigger stores amid rising costs

    The retailer said it would close 67 full line stores.

  • When To Retire and Why Age Matters

    Before you decide to retire, consider the pros and cons of quitting work at different ages to make sure you have the financial resources you'll need.

  • Factbox-How much crude oil does the EU still import from Russia?

    On Wednesday, Poland said it had detected a leak in one pipeline in the Druzhba system that carries oil from Russia to Europe, an event that will add to concerns about Europe's energy security after the Nord Stream gas pipeline leak. The UK has already stopped importing Russian crude following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and the EU will ban imports from December in an attempt to strip the Kremlin of revenue to fund the war.

  • Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown - Bloomberg News

    The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some of Intel's divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could see cuts affecting about 20% of staff, according to the report. The company had 113,700 employees as of July, Bloomberg News said. Intel declined to comment on the job cuts.

  • Services, food boost U.S. producer prices; some relief could be on the way

    U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September, but underlying goods prices posted their weakest reading in nearly 2-1/2 years as supply chains improved further, offering some hope in the battle against inflation. The report from the Labor Department on Wednesday also suggested that producers could be struggling to pass on higher prices, with a measure of changes in margins received by wholesalers and retailers barely rising last month. Prices for intermediate goods and services also increased moderately.

  • Diesel Markets Are Spiking and It’s Not Even Winter Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Diesel prices are soaring in Europe and the US, spurring a fresh bout of inflationary pressure ahead of a winter that is expected to see major supply disruption.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable US Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents R

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy to Cash In as Crude Tops $90 a Barrel

    Several oil companies enable investors to immediately cash in on higher oil prices because of their unique capital return strategies. Three of the top oil stocks to buy to cash in on the prospect of higher crude oil prices are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG), and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD). ConocoPhillips launched a unique three-tiered capital return program this year, allowing it to send additional money back to shareholders depending on oil prices.

  • 3 Things About TSMC That Smart Investors Know

    Let's dig deeper into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

  • RBC under investigation by Competition Bureau over climate claims

    The Competition Bureau of Canada confirmed an investigation into Royal Bank of Canada that, based on a document seen by Yahoo Finance Canada, focuses on "certain marketing practices" at Royal Bank.

  • Fidelity's Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rio Tinto’s Aging Quebec Plant Gets $535 Million Upgrade in Critical Metals Push

    (Bloomberg) -- A Rio Tinto Plc plant in Quebec is getting an upgrade -- and backing from Canada’s government -- to help the mining giant slash greenhouse gas emissions and boost output of metals crucial to electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official:

  • Why Coca-Cola Stock Is Down 8% This Year

    Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) not only produces one of planet Earth's favorite beverages, but its stock has been prized by investors for years -- particularly those who love its ever-growing dividend. Yes, Coca-Cola's recent share price decline is teasing double-digit percentages, but the stock has done better than many titles on the exchange. Blue chips like Coca-Cola are always on the firing line, no matter how good their recent fundamentals might be.

  • GE HealthCare to Carry $15 Billion in Debt After January Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co.’s health-care business will retain about $15.4 billion in debt and pension liabilities when it is spun off in the first week of January.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe balance for the new unit, w

  • Bang Billionaire’s Empire of Caffeine Crashes Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- It should have been a weekend of celebration for billionaire Jack Owoc.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and IrrationalOn Instagram, he blew out the candles atop a massive birthday cake dedicated to his blockbuster product, Bang Energy.

  • Coal Miner Peabody Energy in Deal Talks With Australian Rival Coronado

    The coal-mining company is in talks to combine with Coronado Global Resources that could result in a new global coal giant worth some $6 billion.

  • Where consumers are cutting back amid record inflation

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Rachelle Akuffo, Dave Briggs, and Seana Smith detail a new report highlighting what consumers have pulled back spending on amid inflation.