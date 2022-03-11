U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

Breast Reconstruction Market worth $647 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Breast Reconstruction Market by Product (Breast implant, Tissue Expander, Acellular Dermal Matrix), Procedure (Immediate, Delayed, Revision), Type (Unilateral, Bilateral), End User (Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 647 million by 2026 from USD 567 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.7%from 2021 to 2026.

Markets and Markets Logo
Markets and Markets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on
"Breast Reconstruction Market"

292 – Tables
45 – Figures
252 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=186501593

The rising incidence of breast cancer and the availability of reimbursement for breast reconstruction are major driving factors for the market. Moreover, the development of 3D-printed breast implants is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to market players in the coming years.

Breast implants accounted for the largest share of the breast reconstruction market, by product, in 2020.

Based on the product, the market is segmented into breast implants, tissue expanders, and acellular dermal matrix. The breast implants segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

By procedure, the immediate procedures segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

Based on the procedure, the market is segmented into immediate, delayed, and revision procedures. The immediate procedures segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This is primarily attributed to the increasing number of surgeries post-mastectomy and rising awareness.

By type, the unilateral segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

Based on type, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into unilateral and bilateral. The unilateral segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The increasing incidence of breast cancer and rising awareness are major factors responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=186501593

North America was the largest regional segment of the breast reconstruction market in 2020.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. This is attributed to factors such as the rising incidences of breast cancer, increasing awareness of breast reconstruction, and technology advancement and quality improvement leads to FDA approvals for breast reconstruction products

The prominent players operating in the global breast reconstruction market are Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson) (US), Allergan Aesthetics (an Abbvie company) (US), Ideal Implant Incorporated (US), Sebbin (France), GC Aesthetics (Ireland), POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics (Germany), Sientra (US), Integra Lifesciences (US), RTI Surgical Holdings (US), Establishment Labs S.A. (US), and Silimed (Brazil).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=186501593

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Breast Lesion Localization Market by Type (Wire, Radioisotope (ROLL,RSL), Magnetic, Electromagnetic Localization), Usage (Breast Biopsy, Lumpectomy), End User Preference Survey (Selection Criteria, Replacement Trend) - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/breast-lesion-localization-methods-market-35768623.html

Breast Augmentation Market by Product (Silicone Breast Implant, Saline Breast Implant), Shape (Anatomical, Round), Surface (Smooth, Textured), Procedure (Inframammary Fold, Trans-axillary), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/breast-augmentation-market-239683866.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/breast-reconstruction-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/breast-reconstruction.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breast-reconstruction-market-worth-647-million-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301500940.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

