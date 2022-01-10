U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,672.50
    +4.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,149.00
    +42.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,586.75
    +5.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,181.80
    +5.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.31
    +0.41 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.50
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.53
    -0.08 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6710
    +0.1210 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,886.75
    +242.91 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.13
    -47.75 (-4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.01
    +4.73 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Breastfeeding Accessories Market revenue to cross USD 2 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

Major breastfeeding accessories market players include Acute Ideas Co. Ltd., Ameda AG, Ardo Medical, Bailey Medical and Büttner-Frank GmbH.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The breastfeeding accessories market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 2 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing demand for breastfeeding accessories with increasing awareness regarding available products will stimulate the market growth.

Breastfeeding Accessories Market
Breastfeeding Accessories Market

Growing favorable policies promoting breastfeeding in developing countries along with supportive initiatives in order to increase awareness among population will surge the demand for breastfeeding accessories. For instance, The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is intended to promote breastfeeding and support related educational and counseling programs. Further, the WHO and UNICEF collaboratively spearheaded a complex hospital-based promotion program named the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) to encourage breastfeeding throughout the maternity and birth delivery care in hospital settings.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1820

Need to increase breastfeeding rate with rising women population facing breastfeeding difficulties will spur the demand for accessories during the forecast period. Several conditions such as poor attachment, breast engorgement, breast refusal, and nipple soreness cause issue in breastfeeding among women. Insufficient breastfeeding lead to poor health and lack of nutrition in children. According to the World Health Organization, around 44% of newborns aged between 0–6 months are exclusively breastfed that helps to improve child survival and enables healthy development.

Nursing pads segment held more than 12% of the breastfeeding accessories market share in 2020. Nursing pads or breast pads offers convenient option to lactating mothers for breast milk leakage. Benefits associated with these pads offering high convenience, reliability and easy disposal will further boost the product adoption. Additionally, increasing demand of nursing pads among lactating mothers as it offers relief between feeding sessions will positively impact the industry growth.

Asia Pacific breastfeeding accessories market is anticipated to witness 10.8% growth rate through 2027 led by the progressive breastfeeding cultures in countries such as India and Japan along with rising awareness about breastfeeding in other Asian economies. Further, the growing number of specialized hospitals providing support services to lactating mothers, initiatives and programs sensitizing the population about the need and importance of breastfeeding are some of the factors that are predicted to foster the product demand. Moreover, the extension of breastfeeding support to rural areas through implementation of various programs will benefit the industry expansion.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1820

Major players operating in the market include Acute Ideas Co. Ltd., Ameda AG, Ardo Medical, Bailey Medical and Büttner-Frank GmbH among others. Prominent market leaders are adopting numerous strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisitions to strengthen their industry presence.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Breastfeeding Accessories Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.4.1 By product

3.5 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Porter's analysis

3.8 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/breastfeeding-accessories-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breastfeeding-accessories-market-revenue-to-cross-usd-2-bn-by-2027-global-market-insights-inc-301456926.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • The US is winning the last fossil fuel gold rush

    Newly-built US terminals and record-high prices in Europe has made the US the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas for the first time, according to Bloomberg data for December 2021. With president Joe Biden looking to spend billions of dollars to decarbonize the US economy, the US is leading the last growth market for global trade in fossil fuels. Power plants worldwide, especially in Asia, are boosting demand for gas as they scramble coal, which is more polluting and releases more CO2. The fracking boom of the mid-2010s unleashed vast new volumes of domestic supply, and the US became a net exporter in 2017.

  • How Does Tesla's China Growth Compare to Nio's?

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) record-high quarterly and full-year production and delivery numbers caught the market by surprise on Monday as its share price rose to within striking distance of its all-time high. Investors who follow the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market might be interested to see how Tesla's numbers compare to those of Chinese EV heavyweight Nio (NYSE: NIO). Daniel Foelber (Tesla): According to reports by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla sold 54,391 China-made vehicles in October and 52,859 in November.

  • TSMC Sales Set Sixth Quarterly Record on Elevated Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported a sixth straight quarter of record sales, buoyed by unrelenting demand by Apple Inc. and other customers for chips produced by the world’s largest foundry. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in Sout

  • 4 Popular Alternatives to PayPal

    Read about four popular alternatives to PayPal, and learn why the online payments industry is too big for one firm to dominate completely.

  • Amazon confirms 'Project Tiger' plan for Renton warehouse

    Amazon's plan — dubbed "Project Tiger" — includes the renovation of a 164,480-square-foot building in Renton. Here's how the company says it will use the facility.

  • Ousted James Hardie CEO rejects claims over conduct, considers legal action

    The world's top fibre cement products maker on Friday fired CEO Jack Truong, saying dozens of top executives had threatened to quit due to his conduct, which was not rectified despite repeated calls to do so and breached its code of conduct. Executive Chairman Mike Hammes later said on a conference call that he had urged Truong to change his behaviour but a "sincere change" had not occurred. "I was blindsided by the termination and unequivocally reject the assertions made by Mr. Hammes and the company," Truong said in an emailed statement early Monday.

  • Industry Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Revenue Forecasts

    Shareholders in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • Supply-Chain Constraints Are Easing. 5 Stocks That Should Benefit.

    Signs are emerging that the supply chain's woes are finally starting to ease. General Motors and four other stocks should be major beneficiaries.

  • Oil prices edge up on Kazakhstan, Libyan supply worries

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices edged up on Monday as supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya offset worries stemming from the rapid global rise in Omicron infections. Brent crude rose 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $81.99 a barrel at 0730 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 22 cents, or 0.3%, at $79.12 a barrel. Oil prices gained 5% last week after protests in Kazakhstan disrupted train lines and hit production at the country's top oilfield Tengiz, while pipeline maintenance in Libya pushed production down to 729,000 barrels per day from a high of 1.3 million bpd last year.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gross’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. Former Harvard […]

  • Bank of America's Covid surge branch strategy: temporary closures, child care stipends

    The bank has had to be more creative with how it staffs its branches during the current increase in Covid-19 infections, including temporarily closing some locations and rotating staff.

  • Chip shortage leaves Tesla and other electric car buyers in China waiting months for new vehicles

    The ongoing global chip shortage has left car buyers in China waiting several months for newly purchased vehicles to arrive, as assemblers and component manufacturers struggle to keep up with demand. The electric vehicles (EVs) market has been especially hard-hit owing to its need for more semiconductors than traditional carmakers. Premium cars that need more chips for driver assistance and other electronic systems remain in high demand despite a slowdown in production. Two sales managers at Tes

  • Can Energy Stocks Stay Hot in 2022?

    As economies around the world started to reopen, energy demand surged, fueling a rebound by energy stocks. Energy investors can use exchange-traded funds to invest in a diversified portfolio of fossil-fuel producers and other companies, or they can choose funds that focus on particular sectors of the industry. As with every sector of the economy, low-cost passive index ETFs are available for energy.

  • Bitcoin Snaps 6-Day Losing Streak, Holds Above $40K

    The largest cryptocurrency’s price appears to have stabilized after a nearly week-long downdraft that marked one of bitcoin’s worst-ever starts to a year.

  • JPMorgan to boost Asia private banking headcount by over 100 this year - sources

    JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to boost its private banking business headcount in Asia by more than 100 this year, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, joining its peers in a push to grab a bigger share of the region's wealth. About a fifth of its new hires will focus on clients in mainland China, the people added, which is among the fastest growing wealth markets globally despite an unprecedented regulatory crackdown that has clouded its economic prospects. The Wall Street bank has already expanded aggressively in Asia in 2021 with 42 new joiners based in Hong Kong to cover mainland clients, bringing the total number of people on its mainland China team to 80, one of the sources said.

  • Why Gores Guggenheim Stalled Out With a 13% Drop in December

    The electric-vehicle (EV) market got overheated in 2021, but it cooled considerably as the year wore on, which explains why Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ: GGPI), a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) expected to merge with Swedish EV maker Polestar Automotive in the first half of this year, saw its stock fall 13.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. While the proposed $20 billion reverse merger between Polestar and Gores Guggenheim should be an enticing driver for investors, the EV maker is caught up in the automotive industry's chip shortage problem, and Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath is expecting the supply chain issues to drag out well into the year. While the chip shortage affects all car manufacturers, from rival EV companies such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to old-line car makers such as Ford (NYSE: F), Polestar has been counting on its new Polestar 2 vehicle to put it on the map with car buyers, because it will be a relatively affordable vehicle at $45,900.

  • US companies plan to ‘do more, not less’ business in China: Ian Bremmer

    A broad crackdown on private enterprise, regulatory tightening, and uneasy U.S.-China relations have done little to discourage American companies from doing business in the world’s second largest economy.

  • 3 Bold Oil Market Predictions for 2022

    Forecasting what might happen in the oil market in any given year seems like a fool's errand. In short, any prediction of what might happen in the oil market seems bold. Despite the probability of being wrong, I think it's a good idea to have a thesis for what might happen in the oil market over the coming year to help guide investment decisions.

  • It’s time for companies to pay their fair share to their employees

    Professor Nicholas Creel explains why the labor shortage is not what it seems and explains that the issue really is of wages not being high enough.

  • Oil Boom In South America Boosts FPSO Demand

    Floating production, storage and offloading vessels continue to be in high demand this year, with demand in South America being one of the primary drivers for this market